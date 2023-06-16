The town of La Guardia is located 60 kilometers from Toledo, in the direction of the region of La Mancha and has just over 2,100 inhabitants. And, if there is no surprise this Saturday in the constitution of the town halls, the local government for the next four years will be shared by PP and Unidas Podemos. The news was uncovered via Twitter by the Secretary of Organization of the PSOE in Castilla-La Mancha, Sergio Gutiérrez, who assures that a PP-Podemos pact was going to be made in La Guardia. In addition, he affirmed that Ione Belarra’s team says “that the PP is the extreme right” and that Paco Núñez, president of the PP of Castilla-La Mancha, “warns of the danger of the communists.” Even so, he added, “if they want, they agree.”

The PP has never governed in the municipality. And except for two legislatures, one from the Communist Party and the other from the United Left, the mayor’s office has always been held by the PSOE, which it has been doing without interruption since 1995. The mayor up to now, Francisco Javier Pasamontes has chained 12 years in a row. In the elections of May 28, the socialist party obtained four councilors, the same as the PP and three from Unidas-Podemos.

Town Hall of La Guardia, Toledo. Daniel Rodriguez Gonzalez

At the moment, the acting mayor and Marta Maroto, the probable new councilor of the town, have not spoken. Who has explained the reasons for this decision has been the head of the United-Podemos list in the town, Alejandro Hernández.

In an interview in the BEING Chain, Hernández has assured that the decision is firm and that his group “is going to maintain the agreement that has been reached with the PP.” On the reasons for making this decision, he speaks of a “disastrous” management of the PSOE during the last 28 years. In this sense, he speaks of a ruling contrary to the City Council on the rights of workers in employment plans.

In addition, he adds that “it shocks him” that it is news that “a politician complies with what he is saying in an electoral campaign” because, since 2019, they have been saying that “they are not going to agree with the socialist party” because “he is committing outrages” and it cannot be agreed “at any price”. And he adds that “to make progressive policies you have to govern” and they, they say, “are going to govern.”

What do the addresses of the parties involved say?

The regional president of the popular, Paco Núñez, in an appearance before the media has said that he is unaware of “the details” of this agreement, but he has not disavowed it. In fact, he assures that “the smaller the municipality, the more it tends to depend on the people and the less on the parties.”

From where they have shown their rejection is from Podemos Castilla-La Mancha. Its Secretary for Organization, Teresa Navarro, assures that “whoever agrees with the PP is automatically outside” the party. In addition, she claims to work so that this agreement does not take place. Although if it finally takes place, “the councilors will be removed immediately.” The rulings on the employment plans or “the caciquismo of the PSOE in the municipality do not justify a pact with the right,” asserts Navarro.

For her part, the deputy secretary of the PSOE in the province of Toledo states that in La Guarida Unidas Podemos has not wanted to sit down to negotiate with them. They have also asked for coherence from the PP, which, they recall, “have made Podemos fall from a donkey.”