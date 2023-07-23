Genoa – The main project, the mother of all major works, is once again stuck at the Ministry of Infrastructure, waiting to be refreshed and obtain the longed-for last clearance. Meanwhile, another small piece of the great mosaic takes place, and in its own way marks an era: the Municipality has given the go-ahead to move the complex in via to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Guard, the last major rest camp in the city, inhabited by Sinti nomads. For them – about ninety people, according to the latest census – it will be a new area has been set up, not far from the current one, which will be equipped with 35 “houses” and services, spread over 6,100 square metres.

The area chosen for the transfer (photo Balostro)

Times have not been lightning fast, so to speak, but are linked to the difficult gestation of the mother project, which has not yet been completed. The first request for an opinion from the Municipality, made by the Interregional Superintendency for Public Works, was in fact dated 18 July 2018. In recent days, after the analysis of the issue by the various municipal offices, the green light finally arrived from Palazzo Tursi.

The timing of the operation is not entirely predictablebut what is certain is that the area historically occupied by the field – the last one authorized in the city, after the dismantling of the one in Valbisagno years ago – will be necessary for the works of the new new motorway.

All downhill? Not exactly. Among the knots that will have to be resolved is that of the real number of inhabitants. The project proposed by Autostrade is in fact proportionate to the official numbers, i.e. the resident populationwhich at the registry office (the last finding dates back to 2021) would be 90 people, 20 of whom are under 18. However, as stated in a local police report compiled after an inspection carried out last May, the inhabitants reported very different figures: the camp would in fact be inhabited by 230-240 people.

The area where the new settlement will rise was identified some time ago, on the right bank of the Secca stream, adjacent to the A7 Genoa-Milan route, long used for the storage of part of the vehicles used on the extra-urban lines of the Amt (ex Atp). This business, of course, will have to be relocated.

The new arrangement will also involve a reorganization of the spaces. In fact, each housing module will have a dedicated pitch of 12 by 8 meters, fenced on three sides. Common toilets, eighteen parking lots, an external lighting system and a system for disposing of rainwater will be built. Each prefabricated house will be connected to the municipal drinking water and sewage network and electricity. The internal road network will allow you to reach each of the private pitches by car or caravan.

The Municipality, in giving the go-ahead, establishes some requirements, such as the ok from Asl and Arpal and compliance with the rules on architectural barriers. Not only that: given the proximity to the A7, both Autostrade and the Ministry of Infrastructures will have to evaluate the compatibility of the intervention with the buffer zone envisaged for these infrastructures. Given the provenance of the project, however, this annotation really appears a mere formality.