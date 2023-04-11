Colombian ‘tiktoker’ Carlos Díaz, 17, on his farm. Lagranjadelborrego (Instagram)

When the covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, Carlos Díaz’s life took a 180 degree turn. He thinks about that moment and did not imagine that, three years later —in 2023—, rural life, on his family’s farm, was going to be his, all of him. At that time, he was 13 years old and spent his days locked up in an apartment in the municipality of La Vega in the department of Cundinamarca, 54 kilometers from Bogotá, the capital of Colombia. The space was small and he did not feel free, until his father returned to his grandfather’s property, a farm that had been in the family for 30 years but had not been used. Since he died, each one had gone his way and no one had returned.

Until the pandemic came. So going back to that place fell like a glove. At a time when social distancing was recommended, there they could be outdoors and away from the tumult of the city. He returned to his father, as they began to fix and adapt the place again. He bought his boots, a safari hat and they got to work. The vegetation, the clean air and the fact that there was no need to wear masks, convinced them to stay permanently. It took them 15 days to set up a space to live, first the two of them, until later the whole family joined them. Díaz admits that he did not have any experience or knowledge regarding how the land is worked to produce food. With the few seeds he had at home, the knowledge of his father in veterinary medicine and tutorials on YouTube, he began to produce carrots, some corn, bananas, lettuce and included about 10 chickens that were on the farm, which caught the attention of his older brother, Juan Díaz, or as he likes to call him El Hermanager.

“He [Juan] he saw all that I was doing and told me: ‘We should record it, because it’s something cool and to show people that they can return to the countryside and to tradition. Because the normal thing is that they go to the city to look for opportunities’. I did the opposite, ”he tells América a Futura. The first video of him on YouTube on how to make an organic garden at home was the seed of The sheep farm, a project focused on counting, disseminating and preserving the teachings of the rural world. A channel that now, mainly on TikTok —the fashionable audiovisual platform—, has become a benchmark with almost 21 million followers.

But why the name of your channel? A question you get asked all the time. Because of his long curly hair, a hallmark of his image for his followers, which resembles the fur of a sheep, a nickname he has carried since long before he rose to fame. However, despite seeing him almost always relaxed and happy in his videos, either telling why he decided after two years, “retire” your chickens so as not to stress them with large-scale egg production and that they live in peace with him “until old ladies”; or how to make an organic insecticide with the pit or seed of the avocado, the reality is that it was not always this bearable.

He says that at first it was not easy to combine the tasks on the farm with the creation of content and his obligations at school. For Díaz, the farm is still a fun place, he doesn’t see it as a job or an obligation, but he didn’t think that what happened every day, which is very normal for those who live this type of life, would be interesting for him. rest. The content, despite the difficulties, continued to be produced as more animals arrived, more crops, more production and sale of what was harvested on the farm. “Companies began to arrive to help us with publicity, which also allowed us to hire help and so that we can make the farm more beautiful. It took me a lot to organize my life, as a student, as a farmer, as a influencers and the other things that I have in the family, but now I have a calendar, times and dates for everything”, he affirms.

When Díaz started, there were not many content creators with the aim of disseminating good practices that help with sustainable development. He says that he has never made up what it is like to live in the countryside, on the contrary, he has always tried to show how “hard” the life of an agricultural producer can be and its reality, “just as you can have a crop that is fine, three days then a very heavy rain can fall and completely ruin it,” he says. “This is not easy”, he insists, “it is not like going to the supermarket for vegetables, which buys it much cheaper and sells it more expensive, so there is no recognition and profit for those who plant it”.

“I would like the youth to be encouraged to return to the field. Most peasants and people who work the land are older. They are 50, 60 years old, so in 30 years, when they are gone, what are we going to eat? My idea is to share what this job means in a fun way, but to show that it also takes a lot of work. I also teach how to produce food and not only to people who are from the countryside. I have made videos of urban and alternative gardens for people who live in smaller places within the city. People have replicated it, they have also sent me photos, videos and I have seen interesting things”, says Díaz.

The young content creator is aware of the problems that climate change brings to production, life in rural areas and the relationship we have with the environment. Therefore, the focus and commitment to practices that contribute to a vision of sustainable development are always on the table, like his hat and boots, accessories that he never lacks for work. “My grandfather had that mentality. I didn’t get to meet him, but my family told me that he didn’t use chemicals on the farm. I thank you for that, because the land where I am is fertile. If I don’t take care of it, what could I leave for my niece if she wants to plant here in a few years? It is not simply to think that this is going to work for me, but that someone is coming after it ”, he explains.

Last February, during a gala held in Mexico City, the Colombian content creator won the Lo aprendí en TikTok award, for everything he transmits and tells through his videos, in a ceremony organized by the network social and that took into account the voting of the users of the platform. Díaz, smiling and very animated, accepted the prize, trembling, and thanked his animals: “Thanks to them I can teach them everything.” It was a recognition for his three pigs, including one named Lolo, two horses, five goats, five dogs and three cows. One of them is called Rosalía.

After the recognition, Díaz feels that everything has been positive. He has had more work because of the publicity he has received, which has allowed him to hire more people to help him with the farm. “I see recognition when I leave the farm, because for the neighbors I am Carlos. They ask me for a favor, I do it and if I ask them for a favor, they help me too. Here in the field nothing changes and they are all very good people. It is difficult for me to feel different, that is, being here in the field has really helped me a lot, ”he specifies.

There are others tiktokers in Latin America that also create content similar to that of Díaz, promoting the uses and customs of their regions in rural areas such as Miguel Babo (Guatemala) or the León Verde channel (Peru). “The work in the fields is very extensive, that is, one here can teach about chickens and the other can teach about chickens as well, but they will never teach the same thing because it is impossible,” says Díaz. “More is being shared about this life, which is really very good, it is very calm and little by little it is beginning to be valued more, so it helps to have more influencers like this,” he concludes.