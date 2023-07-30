The entire island of La Gomera has been left without electricity this morning as a result of a fire that has occurred in part of the facilities of the El Palmar thermal power plant, in San Sebastián, the capital, according to an Endesa spokesperson. The same company has affirmed that the supply will gradually recover as of this Sunday afternoon, and has recommended to customers who are recovering the service that they moderate the use of energy until total normality returns.

Endesa specifies that it has to replace a power of 10 megawatts, at most, and has already mobilized 23 generator sets from other Canary Islands to do so. All the Canary Islands are isolated electrical systems, except Lanzarote and Fuerteventura, which are interconnected. In addition, the company expects to be able to return to service two of the 10 generating sets of the thermal power plant, which by itself would cover two thirds of the demand.

The fire, whose causes are unknown, has affected the auxiliary services room of the plant and has forced it to stop operations as a precaution. As a result, there was a “zero energy” (general blackout), from 3:00 a.m. (Canary Islands time) to the 15,313 supply points on the island, which has 22,100 inhabitants. 628 clients have recovered

This means that if one of them suffers a breakdown that affects its generation systems, it cannot be supplied from another. In March, Red Eléctrica de España began works to connect the La Gomera network with that of Tenerife, with an underwater cable that is expected to come into service in 2025.