16.36% on the available money. That is the percentage of execution on the investments that had financing with which the budgets for the year 2021 were closed, the first of the coalition formed by PSOE and Ciudadanos. The accounts foresaw a possibility of spending some 148 million, but given that the Ministry of Finance did not approve the credit operations requested by the Consistory –because of the delay in approving the latter’s accounts– the investments with financing, basically coming from remnants of treasury of past years, amounted to about 119 million. Of these only about 19 million were executed.

Popular sources indicated after the meeting of the Full Committee on Infrastructure, Finance and General Affairs, that among the investments that had funds, but were still pending to be effectively undertaken as of December 31, 2021, were the new headquarters of Protection Civil, the new municipal centers of La Alberca, Los Dolores, Puente Tocinos and Santiago el Mayor, the library of El Palmar, the burying of containers in neighborhoods and districts or works in the area of ​​the Fortalezas del Rey Lobo.

The popular attribute this circumstance to the “low efficiency when it comes to articulating the different projects and undertaking their contracting process”, once again loading the ink on the council that continues to be directed by his former government partner, the vice mayor and mayor of Infrastructures, Contracting and Development, Mario Gómez, from Ciudadanos.

From this Department they point out, on the one hand, that it is the different services that promote the files for their execution, and on the other, they recall that many of these remnants come from the item of public land assets and are associated with money from the urban agreements of the north zone. “Therefore, we are talking about money that could not be used for other purposes as established by the Supreme Court ruling,” underline the same sources, as it has to be used for infrastructure in the north. The popular defend, however, that the origin of the vast majority of these 119 million has nothing to do initially with the agreements.

On the other hand, the 2022 budgets will not reach the plenary session this May, which was the last date set by the Councilor for the Treasury, Enrique Lorca, for its presentation. It remains to be seen if the Accounts will go ahead before the arrival of summer, remembering that the Government’s initial plans were to approve them last January.