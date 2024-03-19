After the confirmation of the death of Gilberto Salomón, many people on social networks wonder what will be the fate of La Gilbertona's inheritance, as he was known on social networks and whose videos have accumulated millions of views. The influencer had become a character appreciated by the public.

On March 14, it was announced that the influencer known as La Gilbertona died at the age of 88, after medical complications derived from lung disease. His friend Pavel Moreno, who published the videos for which he gained notoriety, was the one who shared the news.

“Yesterday I already looked at him very badly. I talked to him yesterday, the little he was able to talk, and well Today is gone, it is now resting in peace, now La Gilbertona is. She was a person who honestly entertained us a lot, she was a person who taught us many lessons and the truth was she was an exceptional person,” she shared through a YouTube video.

In recent years, Pavel Moreno was a great friend of La Gilbertona. Photo:Instagram @pavelmorenooficial Share

What does the inheritance of La Gilbertona consist of?



After La Gilbertona's farewell, her audience wonders what will happen to the inheritance of the influencer, who became an important representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Gilberto Salomón's material assets will be bequeathed to Pavel Moreno and Marlonthe two friends who accompanied him in the last years of his life, according to the slogan The financial.

“Gilbertona was my mother's lifelong neighbor, from Culiacán, Sinaloa, there in the Tierra Blanca neighborhood.. When I went to school, I passed by La Gilbertona's house,” says Pavel in one of the videos published on the TikTok account @ marimar290, in which he has more than 430,100 followers.

Gilbertona's inheritance corresponds to furniture, clothing and paintings that the influencer collected during his youth, the newspaper notes. In a video published about six months ago on the YouTube channel @ morser8245, managed by Pavel, Gilberto himself talked about how he had distributed his assets to help some people experiencing homelessness. When questioned on the live broadcast about why he didn't leave everything to Marlon, the influencer responded that “there are people more in need.”