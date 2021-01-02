Valencia seems determined to make signings in this winter market to reverse its bad dynamics. The club is aware that it needs to give a quality leap to its squad. Yes, the economy is not for large disbursements and they are looking for operations that fit in with austerity.

The last name to come to the fore has been Christian Eriksen. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Valencia has been interested in the transfer from the Danish midfielder. Eriksen barely counts for Conte and looks for a way out. According to the Italian media, The Ché club is attentive but it is not the only one who has asked, since it is also related to PSG.

Eriksen’s problem is his high record, since he is around 7.5 million euros. The intention of Inter is to find him a place to, at least, share his emoluments with his new club. Eriksen, 28, has barely participated in this course. He has only played 374 minutes and has started five times, between Serie A and Champions. Conte does not fit into his project and that is why a way out is sought for him. The Dane has a contract with Inter until 2024.