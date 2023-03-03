Gazzetta not only in paper, but also in pink jersey in the special Giro d’Italia of the diffusion of newspapers. And to continue using the classic cycling metaphor, with a solid advantage in the general standings. This is the result of the latest snapshot from Audipress, which estimates the average number of newspaper readers in a day at 11,614,000, 22.3% of Italians over 14 years old. On the other hand, around 32 million people read at least one of the main print or digital titles every month. Our newspaper reaches 1,898,000, “sees” two million between the paper and digital versions and confirms its leadership, but with numbers – and this is certainly news, in an era of general decline in readership figures – significantly growing. The paper part remains preponderant, but digital readers are growing, reaching almost 300,000. And if it is true that the male component continues to be largely the majority, the increase among female readers is really significant, more than 20% more than in the previous survey. And who knows if the World Cup awaiting the blue players in Australia and New Zealand this summer could further increase this number.

Compared to the previous survey, the one that brought together three different “shots” during 2021 (a year that had led to some important circulation peaks, thanks to the triumph of Mancini’s national team and the great emotions of the Tokyo Olympic summer), we are a plus 7.5% which gives an idea of ​​the Gazzetta product’s ability to react to the dramatic situation of the fall in interest in sport that had occurred in the long season of the pandemic. And that inevitably led to the easing of some ongoing relationships with the businesses affected by the closures due to Covid. But other circumstances of the period in which the increase is recorded also affect. The phase photographed in fact includes almost a month (we stop at 5 December) of the long break of the Serie A championship, the traditional number one attraction pole for the Gazzetta and, in general, for all sports information. In short, the World Cup without Italy has not damaged the levels of diffusion and the long story pink from Qatar, up to the formidable head-to-head between Messi and Mbappé of the acrobatic final between Argentina and France, has not led to a decrease in the number of readers. A result that is anything but obvious.