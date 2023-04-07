The first thing that catches your eye when you meet Mateo Retegui is Swiss punctuality. “See you at 17,” wrote his sister Micaela, an Olympic silver medalist in field hockey in Tokyo, who helps him out with public relations. And at 5pm, Mateo opened the door of the house in the village of Santa Barbara, a northern suburb about thirty kilometers from the center of Buenos Aires, very close to San Fernando, where he was born: an area dominated by greenery, small lakes around to which the houses rise, the only sound is silence.