One hundred and twenty-seven years worn very well. April 3rd The Sports Gazette celebrated its 127th birthday and for the occasion we decided to reward our most loyal subscribers with the opportunity to spend a unique day in the newspaper’s editorial office, meet the director Stefano Barigelli and participate in the special live Twitch episode.

Sports passion — The two readers were selected from among all those who applied for the “A day in the editorial office” initiative, by submitting an essay on the subject: “Your best sporting memory linked to the Gazzetta”. Subscribers had the opportunity to experience the special Live Twitch episode organized for the anniversary by telling about the elaborate and sporting passions, and interacting with the hosts and guests. Among these were Gli Autogol, Federica Pellegrini, Gianmarco Tamberi, Beppe Bergomi, Vincenzo Nibali and many others. The episode recorded over 200,000 live video views and was one of the most watched ever. Readers were celebrated with some gadgets, some shots with the best signatures and, as a further reminder of this experience, a video was made with the best moments. Below are the complete papers.

Elaborate 1: the blue triumph — I didn’t give a damn about football that much. It was the obsession of my brother and of the other males of the family. I only understood that there were two teams, two goals and a ball and that good players ended up on stickers. But in July, at the seaside, there was nothing to do. So between a bath, a slice of focaccia and a few chapters of Geronimo Stilton I glanced at the pages of our neighbor’s newspaper. “What are you reading Piero?”. “La Gazzetta dello Sport” he replied, a little annoyed. “And what is he talking about?” “World Cup”. “But isn’t Schumi there?”. “No, not this week.”

Having established the absence of news on the Ferrari, I could calmly go back to playing cards behind the cabins or chasing friends with water pistols, risking crashing on the hot rocks of the free beach. In the evening, however, the appointment with football was inevitable. The grandfather pretended to watch the matches in religious silence, sitting in his armchair in his shirt and shoes on his feet even when it was 35 degrees. When there was action from the opponents it got altered. If the going was a bit dirty he would whisper "Str…", with the o closed, as if he realized mid-word that what he was doing was not elegant at all, but by then it was too late. When he scored for Italy, on the other hand, collective screaming was allowed. My mom would raise her arms in the air, my brother would imitate the soccer players' dances. I honestly didn't understand why they were making all this noise over a goal and it made me laugh a lot.

Normally I couldn't resist beyond the first half and fell asleep and then magically woke up in my bed the next morning. But that evening I woke up suddenly at the start of penalties. I soon realized that the situation was serious. My grandmother had put down the bar of chocolate and, freeing her hands, she was making horns in the folds of her skirt. My brother was biting his nails and my mom hadn't scolded him yet. My uncle had gone to sleep for superstition and my grandfather was more and more silent and more and more still as the players of the two teams took turns shooting at the opposing goal. At the penalty of Trezeguet, one of the few players I recognized from the Juve stickers, everyone started breathing again. Then it was Del Piero's turn. Then back to the others, then back to us, then back again until everyone in the house stopped again. At the exact moment the ball reached the net, the bar of chocolate perched dangerously on the edge of the arm of the white sofa fell to the floor in a thousand pieces. My grandfather rose from his chair and every milligram of composure left his body in an instant. Seconds later came the scream. It wasn't just starting from our house, the whole city was screaming. There were trumpets, music, laughter and chants alluding to the inability of the French to jump. Even I, who had never understood football, was happy because everyone around me hugged each other. The next morning I absolutely wanted to go to the beach in a blue shirt, like the team's. We didn't have any at home and buying it would have been impossible, so Mom let us draw with felt-tip pens on two white pajama tops. On mine was that footballer with a bald head and the cup that I had tried to copy from the front page of the same pink newspaper that Piero had been reading a few days earlier.

After that summer of 2006, football continued to matter little to me, but the Gazzetta didn't just talk about that. I liked tennis and so at the end of the day I would often pick up my uncle's old copies to read after school instead of doing my homework. If there was an article about Djokovic, I'd cut it out to jealously guard it in a green portfolio that I kept hidden behind the shelf in my room. When I got my first smartphone, news became much easier to reach, but I kept going to the café for breakfast. There's something incredibly special about grabbing a sticky newspaper from another abandoned coffee table and flipping through the slightly greasy, croissant-crumb-filled pages. I still do this often, especially when I'm on vacation. One of the last times was on the Monday after the Spa Grand Prix this summer. That crazy Verstappen had won from fourteenth place. I was enjoying my cappuccino and the usual blows from journalists against a now clearly defeated Ferrari, when a gentleman in his fifties decided to disturb me. "Hi, sorry, can I?" "As soon as I'm done, I'll bring it to you, I promise" I replied with a smile. "Ah but you're reading, I thought you were just leaning on. Girls don't usually read the Gazzetta". "Well, I do."

Elaborate 2: Rivaldo to Milan — Summer 2002. It’s Carlo Ancelotti’s Milan, who took over from Fatih Terim during the previous season, the one who in the following season would be crowned European champion in Manchester by beating Juventus. That is also the summer in which Ronaldo and Rivaldo’s Brazil become world champions. The two destinies, those of Milan and Rivaldo, in that summer 21 years ago, would have intertwined at the end of a negotiation that I remember was extremely complex and left the entire Rossoneri population in suspense. At the time I was a 16-year-old boy and that negotiation, born at the end of July, after the Brazilian champion split with Barcelona, ​​is the memory that binds me to your daily life. In reality, Rivaldo’s story at Milan was certainly not extraordinary, the previous summer Rui Costa had arrived in that role, the following summer Kakà would arrive, two players who have certainly had a different impact on the recent history of the Rossoneri club.

But the negotiation to bring Rivaldo to Milan was something that fascinated me in a particular way, he was a footballer I admired, who only a few weeks earlier had been crowned world champion with the Seleçao. We weren’t yet in the period of smartphones, of news in real time, so every morning I couldn’t wait to go to the newsstand to buy the Rosea to get news, novelties, updates from San Paolo where your correspondent was to tell what what happened on the other side of the ocean. Over the years there have been many other events that tie me to the newspaper of via Rizzoli 8 but the Rivaldo negotiation remains the one which, after a very long time, I remember with great pleasure and which I immediately associate with the Gazzetta.