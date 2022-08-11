Place: Carson, Calif.

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park

Match time: 9:00 p.m.

Referee: to designate

We can’t stop thinking about Tuesday night and how we qualified for the Concacaf Champions League! #VWFC | #CanChamps | #CCL pic.twitter.com/rzqk7T7Vzk — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 28, 2022

Vancouver Whitecaps: VEVDE

Defenses: Julián Araújo, Eriq Zavaleta, Derrick Williams, Chase Gasper;

Media: Douglas Costa, Marco Delgado, Gaston Brugman, Rayan Raveloson;

Forwards: Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernandez.

Defenses: Javain Brown, Rnko Vaselinovic, Tristan Blackmon

Media: Ryan Raposo, Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, Julian Gressel, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite

Forwards: Toisaint Ricketts.

🗣 In a talk about a possible transfer to FC Porto, Julián Araujo confirmed his aspiration to continue his career in Europe. pic.twitter.com/pAyBP2ovTn — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) August 9, 2022

However, they could be left without a key player such as Julián Araújo, who is wanted by the Águilas del América and Porto de Portugal.

The defender would not take a dim view of his departure to Liga MX, however, the Dragones have the greatest weight because they are a squad from the Old Continent.

Vanni Sartini speaks to the media following our come-from-behind 2-1 win over Houston Dynamo in The Province Post-Match.#VWFC | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/4CeA42LVuB — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) August 6, 2022

In this regard, the helmsman was happy with the result and with what his pupils showed on the field of play, so now they will seek to replicate it for the game against LA Galaxy.

Forecast: LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver.