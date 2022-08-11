The team of LA Galaxy will be measured before the Vancouver Whitecaps on one more date in Major League Soccer.
The team where Mexican striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández plays arrives after losing 4-2 in his visit to Children’s Mercy Park against Kansas City, so now they want to get rid of the thorn and get the three units at home .
For their part, the Canadian squad is motivated after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Houston Dynamo, with a dying goal from Lucas Cavallini.
Match of needy teams that are out of the playoffs and that will seek victory at all costs to get closer to the classification zone.
When?: saturday august 13
Place: Carson, Calif.
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Match time: 9:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of TSN4, MLS LIVE on ESPN+ Y Spectrum SportsNet.
LA Galaxy: DVDVD
Vancouver Whitecaps: VEVDE
Goalie: Jonathan Bond
Defenses: Julián Araújo, Eriq Zavaleta, Derrick Williams, Chase Gasper;
Media: Douglas Costa, Marco Delgado, Gaston Brugman, Rayan Raveloson;
Forwards: Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernandez.
Goalie: cody cropper
Defenses: Javain Brown, Rnko Vaselinovic, Tristan Blackmon
Media: Ryan Raposo, Leonard Owusu, Russell Teibert, Julian Gressel, Ryan Gauld, Pedro Vite
Forwards: Toisaint Ricketts.
The LA Galaxy team continues in the fight to sneak into the playoffs of the competition, and that is why coach Greg Vanney is working hard with his squad to achieve the goal.
However, they could be left without a key player such as Julián Araújo, who is wanted by the Águilas del América and Porto de Portugal.
The defender would not take a dim view of his departure to Liga MX, however, the Dragones have the greatest weight because they are a squad from the Old Continent.
“The Porto club does not close the door to strengthening the right back, where they currently have Joao Mario and Rodrigo Conceiçao on the squad, and Araujo is an outstanding MLS player with brief international experience”published in the Portuguese media or game.
The motivation in the Canadian team is at its peak. After the victory achieved against the Houston Dynamo where those directed by the coach were the sweet expert Vanni Sartini They knew how to impose themselves convincingly to win 2-1.
In this regard, the helmsman was happy with the result and with what his pupils showed on the field of play, so now they will seek to replicate it for the game against LA Galaxy.
This will be a duel of power to power. The two Western Conference teams will throw all the meat on the grill to get oil off the field of Dignity Health Sports Park. A defeat for either of them, plus a series of results, would end up sinking them to the bottom of the general classification.
Forecast: LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver.
