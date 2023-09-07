Next Sunday, September 10, at 6:00 p.m. sharp, the LA Galaxy will host St. Louis City. The Angelenos arrive with a balance of two wins and two losses, while those from St Louis have lost three of their last five games.
LA Galaxy arrive slightly as favorites. The last confrontation between these two teams took place on June 11, 2023, and the game ended in a draw at one. However, in February of this year, the LA Galaxy hosted St. Louis City and not only beat them, but humiliated them, defeating them 4-1 in a friendly match.
Channel: FOX.
On-line: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: Jonathan Bond.
Defenses: Calegari, Chris Mavinga-Adebayor, Maya Yoshida, and Raheem Edwards.
Media: Marco Delgado, Oriol Rosell, Fagundez D., and Tyler Boyd.
Forwards: Ricard Puig and Dejan Joveljic.
Efraín Álvarez, who has played one hundred and five games with LA Galaxy, registering eight goals and assisting fourteen times, called up on occasion to the Mexican Soccer Team, would be in the crosshairs of the Xolos de Tijuana as a signing for the 2023 Apertura tournament .
Goalkeeper: Roman Burki
Defenders: Anthony Markanich, Joakim Nilsson, Tim Parker and Kyle H.
Media: Njabulo Blom, Tomas Ostrak, Nokkv Thorission and Jared Stroud
Forwards: Vassilev I. and Samuel Adeniran
Just on September 2 of this year, St. Louis City faced Sporting Kansas City, where Mexican forward Alan Pulido plays, who just a few weeks ago sounded strong to reach Chivas again and who ended up staying in the MLS.
The man from Tamaulipas scored a brace in his team’s victory over St. Louis City, who will face LA Galaxy with the intention of getting rid of the bad taste in their mouths caused by the aforementioned defeat.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Galaxy #Louis #City #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply