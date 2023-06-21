This Wednesday they will be facing the LA Galaxy and the Sporting Kansas City on one more date of Major League Soccer.
The Los Angeles team where Mexican forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández was out due to injury, comes from a 1-1 draw against the St. Louis City team, positioning itself in 13th place in the Western Conference with 13 units.
For its part, Sporting Kansas City fell 2-1 at home to Los Angeles FC, remaining with 20 points in tenth place in the West.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: J.Bond
Defenses: M. Cáceres, Calegari, J. Neal, J. Aude
Media: T. Boyd, M. Delgado, G. Brugman, J. Rodríguez
Forwards: Riqui Puig and Jovelic.
Goalie: K. McIntosh
Defenses: J. Davis, D. Rosero, R. Castellanos, T. Leibold
Media: R. Waller, N. Radoja, G. Kinda,
Forwards: D. Salloi, E. Thommy and Alan Pulido.
LA Galaxy 1-0 Kansas City.
