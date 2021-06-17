Earthquakes’ Tanner Beason’s own goal late in Saturday’s match provide the Galaxy with a 1-0 win over San Jose. https://t.co/B8BLhOUvxy pic.twitter.com/F8Qtq8T1b5 – CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 30, 2021

Seattle Sounders FC 0⃣-0⃣ Austin FC The game was very even during the 90 minutes, having both occasions to have taken the victory, but finally #Green managed to scratch a tie against a #Sounders which continues to lead in the West. #SEAvATX pic.twitter.com/LDo6ORFoyO – Manuel Vaquero (@ManuVaquero_) May 31, 2021

Carlos Alberto Pérez García | Jun 16, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 3:40 PM GMT + 2 Pablo Falcones | Jun 16, 2021 Gerardo Cardenas placeholder image | Jun 16, 2021

Jonathan Dos Santos had been included in the list of the Mexican team that would play the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four, but in the end he was excluded due to an injury, which he suffered for two and a half weeks with The Galaxy, when measured at San Jose EarthquakesTherefore, it is still unknown if he will be able to see action this weekend before Seattle.

“Jonathan is working to get back to playing. We are hopeful that he can participate, but we don’t know yet.”, said the technical director Greg vanney at a press conference.

Added to this, the helmsman pointed out that the Mexican is on the list of questionable, but they will wait to see if he can join the call for the weekend.

? Jonathan dos Santos became a new casualty of the Mexican National Team ahead of the friendly match against Honduras.#CdVictoria #Tamaulipas ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/cuXqsGijsk pic.twitter.com/YBu5zjWoap – El Diario Mx (@El_DiarioMx) June 10, 2021

“It is a mature group of players who have played many good games. They have quality. Right now, they are one of the teams that we will have to overcome to have any chance of being a championship contender.”, ended.

Next to Nashville SC, Seattle Sounders they remain the only undefeated team in a quarter of the season, although for now they have an extra match, reaping three victories with an advantage of plus eight in goal differential.

There is also good news for The Green Delusion because the peruvian scorer Raúl Ruidíaz could be available this weekend, after surprisingly not entering the call for Peru for the America Cup.

BREAKING: Raul Ruidiaz has not been selected by Peru for the Copa America. Raul will return to Seattle this week and should be available for the June 19th game vs. LA Galaxy. pic.twitter.com/VZkqbNlg3m – TheSoundersNightly (@SoundersNightly) June 10, 2021

Seattle Sounders (3-4-1-2): Stefan Cleveland; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gómez, Abdoulaye Cissoko; Joao Paulo, Kelyn Rowe, Alex Roldan, Brad Smith; Cristian Roldán; Fredy Montero and Raúl Ruidíaz.