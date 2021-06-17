This weekend one of the most attractive duels of the Major League Soccer It will be between the Los Angeles Galaxy, which has a fierce Javier Hernández, against the always combative Seattle Sounders, direct collision in the Western Conference, with the Angelenos adding 15 points in seven games to be third and the Washingtons with 18 in eight games being at the top.
The Galacticos They come from defeating by the minimum San Jose Earthquakes in the Dignity Health Sports Park, thanks to the lone own goal of Tanner beason, While The Rave Green divided units by drawing without goals against the Austin FC in the Lumen Field.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting between LA Galaxy Y Seattle Sounders:
When? Saturday, June 19
What time does it start? 20:00 hours (Central Mexico and US time); 6:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 9:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? Dignity Health Sports Park
TV broadcast: ESPN +
Streaming Online: www.dazn.com/es-MX/welcome Y www.livesoccertv.com/es/channels/joetv-kzjo-seattle-usa/
THE GALAXY
Jonathan Dos Santos had been included in the list of the Mexican team that would play the CONCACAF Nations League Final Four, but in the end he was excluded due to an injury, which he suffered for two and a half weeks with The Galaxy, when measured at San Jose EarthquakesTherefore, it is still unknown if he will be able to see action this weekend before Seattle.
“Jonathan is working to get back to playing. We are hopeful that he can participate, but we don’t know yet.”, said the technical director Greg vanney at a press conference.
Added to this, the helmsman pointed out that the Mexican is on the list of questionable, but they will wait to see if he can join the call for the weekend.
On the other hand, the strategist gave praise to his rival, highlighting the quality of the squad, so it will be a good parameter to see if they can aspire to the league title.
“It is a mature group of players who have played many good games. They have quality. Right now, they are one of the teams that we will have to overcome to have any chance of being a championship contender.”, ended.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS
Next to Nashville SC, Seattle Sounders they remain the only undefeated team in a quarter of the season, although for now they have an extra match, reaping three victories with an advantage of plus eight in goal differential.
There is also good news for The Green Delusion because the peruvian scorer Raúl Ruidíaz could be available this weekend, after surprisingly not entering the call for Peru for the America Cup.
LA Galaxy (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Nick Depuy, Daniel Steres, Jorge Villafaña, Julián Araujo; Sacha Kljestan, Adam Saldana; Kevin Cabral, Efraín Álvarez, Cameron Dunbar; Javier Hernandez.
Seattle Sounders (3-4-1-2): Stefan Cleveland; Nouhou Tolo, Yeimar Gómez, Abdoulaye Cissoko; Joao Paulo, Kelyn Rowe, Alex Roldan, Brad Smith; Cristian Roldán; Fredy Montero and Raúl Ruidíaz.
Thanks to Seattle Sounders It is a difficult opponent to beat, as it has shown since the beginning of the season, starting as a great favorite, remembering that The Galaxy could barely beat San Jose Eartquakes by the minimum after an own goal and was previously beaten 3-0 by Portland Timbers, added to the fact that in the end those of Washington will be able to count on the presence of Raúl Ruidíaz, but that is not why they should trust Californians because Chicharito at any moment they can appear and as locals they have proven themselves strong.
Pick: LA Galaxy 2-3 Seattle Sounders
