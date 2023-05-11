With the fall of the last undefeated and the victory of the only club that had not achieved it, this is how the classification remains after Matchday 11. 📊 pic.twitter.com/cXyzuBRuAU — MLS Spanish (@MLSes) May 8, 2023

Added to this, fans have left the club after the renewal of the president chris klein for another year, something that fractured the relationship. In addition, recent comments by Mexican captain Javier Hernández after the loss against Colorado They added fuel to the fire. The attacker claimed that fans had valid reasons to complain about the team’s poor results in recent years and that more people needed to take responsibility for the team’s shortcomings, not just the players themselves.

According to AS USA Newspaperthe executives of the company that owns the club, AEG, will meet to make a decision regarding the continuity of greg vanney. At the same time, it is speculated that chris klein may be relieved of his duties in the coming days so that fans who have boycotted the home games of the Galaxy Please come back to support the team in this difficult time it is going through.

On the other hand, some players of the team were called up by the U-20 national team of the USA for the U-20 World Cup, which starts on May 20 in Argentina, and ends on June 11. cade cowell19 years old, and Niko Tsakiris17 years old, were chosen to represent TEAM USA, so they would see their last game with the club before leaving for the competition.

