This Sunday, May 14, The Los Angeles Galaxy receives the San Jose Earthquakes in it Dignity Health Sports Parkin one more edition of the Californian classiccorresponding to Matchday 12 of the 2023 season of Major League Soccer.
The Galacticos come from being defeated at home 1-3 by Colorado Rapidsafter the goals of the Ghanaian Lalas Abubakarthe French Kevin Cabral and Jonathan Lewiswhile for the house discounted Preston Judd. With this defeat, the team greg vanney is penultimate of the western conference with six units.
On the other hand, El Terremoto comes from beating 2-1 to Los Angeles FC in it Levi’s Stadiumafter a double from the Argentine Christian Espinozawith the Gabonese Denis Bouanga discounting for the visit. After that, the squad Luis Gonzalez it is fourth of the western conference with 18 points.
This is everything you need to know about the game:
Date: Sunday, May 14
Location: Carson, Calif.
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Schedule: 7:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 5:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 8:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to define
WHERE CAN YOU SEE THE MATCH?
Channel: Apple TV, FS1, TSN1, TSN5
Online streaming: MLS Pass on Apple TV
GALAXY: 3 wins
SAINT JOSEPH: 2 wins
TIES: 0 ties
GALAXY: PPGPP
SAINT JOSEPH: GEPGE
After failing to lift under the command of greg vanneythe expectations of the team are below what was expected, so much so that they wander in the penultimate place of the western conference with one win, three draws and six losses.
Added to this, fans have left the club after the renewal of the president chris klein for another year, something that fractured the relationship. In addition, recent comments by Mexican captain Javier Hernández after the loss against Colorado They added fuel to the fire. The attacker claimed that fans had valid reasons to complain about the team’s poor results in recent years and that more people needed to take responsibility for the team’s shortcomings, not just the players themselves.
According to AS USA Newspaperthe executives of the company that owns the club, AEG, will meet to make a decision regarding the continuity of greg vanney. At the same time, it is speculated that chris klein may be relieved of his duties in the coming days so that fans who have boycotted the home games of the Galaxy Please come back to support the team in this difficult time it is going through.
Goalie: Jonathan Klinsman
Defenses: Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Calegari, Julian Aude
Midfielders: Oriol Rosell, Gaston Brugman, and Marky Delgado.
Forwards: Ricardo Puig, Javier Hernandez (C), Dejan Joveljic
Substitutes: Jalen Neal, Tyler Boyd, Gino Vivi, Efraín Álvarez, Preston Judd, Novak Micovic, Memo Rodríguez, Kelvin Leerdam, Daniel Aguirre
The front spinoza and the coach luchi gonzalez were appointed to the MLS Team of the Weekso they applied to LAFC their first loss of the season ending their unbeaten streak at home and ten games without losing.
On the other hand, some players of the team were called up by the U-20 national team of the USA for the U-20 World Cup, which starts on May 20 in Argentina, and ends on June 11. cade cowell19 years old, and Niko Tsakiris17 years old, were chosen to represent TEAM USA, so they would see their last game with the club before leaving for the competition.
Goalie: JT Marcinkowski
Defenses: Rodrigues, Jonathan Mensah, Miguel Trauco, Paul Marie.
Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo, Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueil
Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse, Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza
Substitutes: Tanne Beason, Judson, Ousseni Bouda, Benjamin Kikanovic, Tommy Thompson, Niko Tsarkis, Michael Baldísimo, Daniel Munie, Daniel.
The reality of both teams is different, besides the Galaxy has suffered defeats at home against San Jose Earthquakes in the past, so it would not be unusual for the visiting team to take the Californian classicalthough it will not be very simple either.
Pick: LA Galaxy 1-2 San Jose Earthquakes
