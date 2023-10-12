LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

Next Saturday, October 14, at 8:30 p.m. (local time), the LA Galaxy will receive the visit of Real Salt Lake, in what will be one of the last matches before beginning the playoff stage of the MLS.
The game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park; multipurpose property located in Carson, California, United States. In the last five games between these two teams, Realt Salt Lake has three wins, one for LA Galaxy and one draw.
When? Saturday October 14
Place: Carson, USA
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (local), 9:30 p.m. (ARG), 6:30 p.m. (MX)
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
The LA Galaxy comes from losing by a scandalous score of 5-2 against Minnesota. They have played four matches without knowing a victory, so the duel against Real Salt Lake, regardless of the points that are in dispute, will be a call of honor to the Angelenos.
Goalie: bond
Defenses: Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida and Leerdam
Midfielders: Puig, Rosell and Cerrillo
Fronts: Delgado, Sharp and Boyd
Real Salt Lake started the month of October with a victory in Los Angeles territory, precisely. Beating Carlos Vela’s LAFC by the slightest difference. However, six days later they lost at home 3-2 against Sporting Kansas City, so the honor will also be an extra ingredient for them next Saturday night.
Goalie: Z. Mac Math
Defenses: Brody, Silva, Vera and Oviedo
Midfielders: Gómez, Ojeda, Palacio and Luna
Fronts: Arango and Savarino
