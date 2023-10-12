LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

⚽🇻🇪🍷Jefferson Savarino’s goal with Real Salt Lake in the 2-3 defeat against Kansas City, long aerial pass, gets between the center backs, collides, wins and defines the goalkeeper’s far post with a subtle touch.

We are waiting for him in Brazil, he is missing a consecrating match in the national team pic.twitter.com/Wprjw52LTN

— Something more than Vinotinto🇻🇪🍷®️ (@chacalburiel) October 8, 2023