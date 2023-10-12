Thursday, October 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 12, 2023
in Sports
0
LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible lineups and more

Next Saturday, October 14, at 8:30 p.m. (local time), the LA Galaxy will receive the visit of Real Salt Lake, in what will be one of the last matches before beginning the playoff stage of the MLS.

The game will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park; multipurpose property located in Carson, California, United States. In the last five games between these two teams, Realt Salt Lake has three wins, one for LA Galaxy and one draw.

When? Saturday October 14

Place: Carson, USA

Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park

Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (local), 9:30 p.m. (ARG), 6:30 p.m. (MX)

Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.

Los Angeles Galaxy v Real Salt Lake

Los Angeles Galaxy v Real Salt Lake / Chris Gardner/GettyImages

The LA Galaxy comes from losing by a scandalous score of 5-2 against Minnesota. They have played four matches without knowing a victory, so the duel against Real Salt Lake, regardless of the points that are in dispute, will be a call of honor to the Angelenos.

See also  Deportivo Cali: strong punishment for the invasion of fans and aggression in Tuluá

Goalie: bond

Defenses: Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida and Leerdam

Midfielders: Puig, Rosell and Cerrillo

Fronts: Delgado, Sharp and Boyd

Cristian Arango

Real Salt Lake v Los Angeles Football Club / Shaun Clark/GettyImages

Real Salt Lake started the month of October with a victory in Los Angeles territory, precisely. Beating Carlos Vela’s LAFC by the slightest difference. However, six days later they lost at home 3-2 against Sporting Kansas City, so the honor will also be an extra ingredient for them next Saturday night.

Goalie: Z. Mac Math

See also  F1 Podcast | Fittipaldi, from "El Rato" to "O Rey" of Formula 1

Defenses: Brody, Silva, Vera and Oviedo

Midfielders: Gómez, Ojeda, Palacio and Luna

Fronts: Arango and Savarino


#Galaxy #Real #Salt #Lake #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups