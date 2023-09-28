Next Saturday, September 30, at 8:30 p.m., the LA Galaxy will receive the visit of Portland Timbers, in the duel corresponding to matchday number 32 of the MLS. Portland Timbers have just won their last game, while the locals tied, so it is expected that this Saturday they will take the field with the knife between their teeth.
When? Saturday September 30
Place: Carson, USA
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Schedule: 8:30 p.m.
Channel: Win Sports + in its basic and HD signals. It will also be available on their digital platforms.
The LA Galaxy drew 3-3 against Austin FC, in the duel corresponding to matchday number 33 of the MLS. Before this tie, the Angelenos won two games, tied one and lost another, scoring twelve goals and conceding the same number of goals.
Goalie: bond
Defenses: Edwards, Mavinga, Yoshida and Leerdam
Midfielders: Puig, Rosell and Cerrillo
Fronts: Delgado, Sharp and Boyd
Portland Timbers beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 in their last game. Before that, they had three wins and a draw; scoring eleven goals and conceding six, leaving a balance of +5. Although playing away against the Galaxy is always complicated, the emotional boost from the latest results obtained can work in favor of the Portland Timbers.
Goalie: D. Bingham
Defenses: J. Mosquera, Z. McGraw, D. Zuparic, E. Miller
Midfielders: C. Paredes, D. Chará, Evander
Fronts: S. Moreno, F. Mora, Y. Chará
#Galaxy #Portland #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups