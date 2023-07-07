Week 24 of Major League Soccer will take place this weekend and one of the corresponding matches will be the interconference between los angeles galaxy of the Western Conference and the Philadelphia Union of the Eastern Conference.
As the days go by, los angeles galaxy They establish themselves as one of the teams that would not qualify for the MLS playoff phase, being in the last places of the Western Conferences. However, they will seek to change their luck when they receive the Philadelphia.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: No transmission.
streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
LA Galaxy: 3 wins.
Philadelphia Union: 0 wins.
Tie: 2 draws.
LA Galaxy: VEEE E.
Philadelphia Union: DVED V.
After it became known that Rodolfo Pizarro will not continue in inter miamiSquads that could sign him immediately began to come out, but everything indicates that he would stay in the MLS. According to US media, the LA Galaxywhere the Mexicans also militate, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Efrain Alvarez, they would have asked about him.
Interested parties also appeared in Mexico, but his high salary is an impediment to his return and it is for this reason that the signing with Los Angeles takes shape.
LA Galaxy lineup: Bond; Calegari, Leerdam, Mavinga, Edwards; Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Bord, Judd and Costa.
Banking: Cuevas, Rosell, Viví, Pérez, Álvarez, Aguirre, Joveljic, Aude, Klinsmann.
For the second consecutive season, the central defender Jakob Glesnes of the Philadelphia Union He was called up for the 2023 MLS All Star Game in which they will face Arsenal from England.
Philadelphia Union lineup: bendik; Glesnes, Elliott, Harriel; Mbalzo, Bedoya, Martinez, Flach; Gazdag, Carranza, Uhre.
Banking: Craig, Donovan, Añez, Trent, Perea, Real, Sullivan, Torres, McGlynn.
The Los Angeles team is having a season to forget, if they continue with that inertia they could be left out of the playoffs prematurely, fortunately for them, the last match brought a victory that they need to give them encouragement, since they beat LAFCso they can see a light at the end of the tunnel, however, they will face a team that has been playing better than them, that way it is possible that they can get at least a draw at home.
LA Galaxy 1-1 Philadelphia Union.
