For now, here we present all the details you should know about this commitment in the 90min preview.

Arthur Du Leon | Apr 19, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | Apr 17, 2022 Joseph Benitez | Apr 19, 2022 Javier Alvarez Beigbeder Suarez | Apr 19, 2022

On the other hand, Nashville is ranked 8th in the Western Conference with 11 units. A win and a combination of results would help them get inside the top five.

Forecast: LA Galaxy 2-1 Nashville SC.