Next Saturday the team LA Galaxy returns to soccer activity when they receive at home the always complicated visit of the Nashville SC. The team led by coach Greg Vanney will be looking to string together its fourth consecutive victory of the tournament in Major League Soccer.
The game will start next saturday april 23at 9:30 p.m.. The venue will be the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of ESPN+.
Possible LA Galaxy lineup
Jonathan Bond (P);
Julian Araujo, Sega Coulibaly, Derrick Williams, Raheem Edwards;
Marco Delgado, Kevin Leerdam, Rayan Raveloson, Samuel Grandsir, Douglas Costa;
Javier Hernandez.
Potential Nashville SC Lineup
Joe Willis (P);
Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman, David Romney;
Aníbal Godoy, Sean Davis, Alexander Muyl, Daniel Lovitz, Randal Leal, Hany Mukhtar;
Charles Sapong.
This will be an attractive game due to the good moment both teams are going through. The Angelenos will seek to add three at all, so that in this way the possibilities of climbing steps and fighting for the leadership are increased.
On the other hand, Nashville is ranked 8th in the Western Conference with 11 units. A win and a combination of results would help them get inside the top five.
Forecast: LA Galaxy 2-1 Nashville SC.
