Next Tuesday, July 4, will take place The Traffic Classic when The Los Angeles Galaxy receive to Los Angeles FC in it Rose Bowlmatchday 1 of Major League Soccer that was postponed until that date due to bad weather conditions.
The Galacticos tied 2-2 in the Californian Classic against San Jose Earthquakes in it stanford stadium. the canadian Raheem Edwards ahead of the visit, but jack skahan equaled. Later, Preston Judd put the Galaxy ahead again, but the Argentinian Christian Espinoza closed the board. After this, the team greg vanney is penultimate of the western conference with 15 points.
On the other hand, the current champion of the MLS He has not just recovered since he fell during his visit to the F.C. Dallas by score of 2-0, after the goals of the Tanzanian bernard kamungo and Samuel Junqua. Nevertheless, LAFC continues as sub-leader of the western conference with 32 units, the same as the leader St.Louis City SC.
Date: Tuesday, July 4
location: Pasadena, Calif.
Stadium: Rose Bowl
Schedule: 8:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: Apple TV free
GALAXY: 2 wins
LAFC: 3 wins
TIES: 0 draws
GALAXY: EEEEG
LAFC: PPGGP
With the game tied 2-2 at minute 88, the referee Ramy Touchan awarded a penalty to the defender jonathan mensah to bring down Daniel Aguirre within the area, only to rescind his decision after review of the VAR. The controversial change of heart sank the hopes of the Galaxy to get his first victory in a month, leaving the coach greg vanney pretty annoying.
“Once you make the call, there is an extraordinary threshold that it takes to change that call. And the reality is that the player with his front leg fouls the player, and his back leg, knee, maybe catches the ball a little bit after he fouls the player. This is a foul anywhere on the field. I just do not get it”said the helmsman.
About The Traffic Classicthe brazilian Douglas Coastwho put a double of assists, indicated: “Our next match is important. It is a game that can raise the morale of a team and we are going to try it “.
Goalie: Jonathan Bond
defenses: Chris Mavinga, Kelvin Leerdam, Calegari, Raheem Edwards
midfielders: Gaston Brugman, Riqui Puig, Marky Delgado
strikers: Preston Judd, Tyler Boyd, Douglas Costa
substitutes: Julian Aude, Daniel Aguirre, Dejan Joveljic, Efraín Álvarez, Gino Vivi, Jonathan Pérez, Mauricio Cuevas, Adam Saldaña, Jonathan Klinsmann
This weekend, the Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes He was not in the defeat of the team, so it seems that his march to the rangers of Scotland is more than sung. Added to this, the technician Steven Cherundolo He was quite uncomfortable when asked about the absence of the midfielder.
“I think we covered that in our injury status report. It was just for charging purposes.”he explained, however, the South American was not listed in the player availability report of the Black&Gold before the match. cifuentes is in the last six months of his contract and the rangers they want to secure you a low price move while continuing to spend ahead of the new campaign.
Goalie: John McCarthy
defenses: Denil Maldonado, Giorgio Chiellini, Ryan Hollingshead
midfielders: Timothy Tillman, Ilie Sanchez, Diego Palacios, Erik Duenas
strikers: Denis Bouanga, Kwadwo Opoku, Carlos Vela
substitutes: Stipe Biuk, Mateusz Bogusz, Kellyn Acosta, Nathan Ordaz, Eldin Jakupovic, Diego Rosales, Daniel Crisostomo, Christian Torres, Julian Gaines
Faced with the sad present of Galaxy, LAFC appears as a favorite to prevail, added to the fact that the former do not have the Mexican Javier Hernandez, who was left out of the tournament. However, it will surely be a very close duel.
Forecast: Galaxy 1-2 LAFC
