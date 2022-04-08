This weekend will be playing one of the most anticipated games of the season in Major League Soccer, when the LA Galaxy face the bitter rival of Los Angeles F.C.. This will be one more edition of the ‘Traffic Classic’ and goals and emotions are expected to the full, due to the intense rivalry between both clubs.
Here’s the preview of the game with all the details you need to know.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The game will start next saturday april 9at the point of 6:30 p.m.. The Dignity Health Sports Park will witness this encounter that will set off sparks among Californians.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game through the signal of Fox Sportswhile online coverage will be available on the signal from https://www.foxsports.com/.
Possible LA Galaxy lineup
Jonathan Bond (P);
Kevin Leerdman, Nicholas de Puy, Derrick Williams, Raheem Edwards;
Kevin Cabral, Rayan Raveloson, Marco Delgado, Samuel Grandsir;
Efrain Alvarez and Javier Hernandez,
Possible LAFC lineup
Maxime Crepeau (P);
Ryan Hollingshead, David Murillo, Mamadou Fall, Jose Palacios;
Ilie Sanchez, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella;
Brian Rodriguez, Carlos Vela and Cristian Arango.
What a great game that awaits us between both squads. Honor and pride will be on display and neither team will hold anything back. From the opening whistle, each club will seek to make a difference and soon go up on the scoreboard. A game of back and forth and with wholesale emotions awaits us.
Forecast: LA Galaxy 1-2 LAFC.
#Galaxy #LAFC #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply