This weekend the team of the Mexican player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandezthe LA Galaxywill seek to return to the path of triumph, when he measures strength against the houston dynamoa team that arrives after losing by the minimum difference against the Seattle Sounders.
For now, here we present the preview of the game with all the details you should know about it.
The match will start next Sunday May 22at the point of 7:00 p.m.on the field of Dignity Health Sports Park.
Regarding the transmission channel, the game can be enjoyed through the signal of MLS LIVE on ESPN+, MLS LIVE on DAZN.
Possible LA Galaxy lineup
Jonathan Bond (P);
Julian Araujo, Sega Coulibaly, Derrick Williams, Raheem Edwards;
Marco Delgado, Rayan Raveloson, Efrain Alvarez, Samuel Grandsir;
Kevin Cabral and Javier Hernandez.
Potential Houston Dynamo lineup
Steve Clark (P);
Zeca, Tim Parker, Etham Bartlow, Samuel Junqua;
Darwin Cerén, Fabrice Picault, José Rodríguez, Marcelo Palomino;
Darwin Quintero and Carlos Ferreira.
A win by the Angelenos plus a combination of results could help them climb positions and get the first places in the Western Conference competition; For its part, the Houston Dynamo knows that a victory would put them in the playoff zone, and from there they will head to the top of the competition.
Forecast: LA Galaxy 1-0 Houston Dynamo.
