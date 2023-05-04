Facundo Torres scored for Orlando City in a 2-0 win over LA Galaxy on Saturday. It’s his second goal in the MLS this season. pic.twitter.com/8kE4x7zDFE — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) April 30, 2023

“Everything has been won. More than a great player, because he has not been able to debut, he is an extraordinary human being, very positive and has always trained one hundred percent. He has endured this transfer process with us, which took longer than normal. We are happy that he has been incorporating himself a little more and has trained a lot more with us ”declared the Mexican.

“Gino is a great player with a lot of potential. You have to take it easy and I think the coach will give him his due time and the opportunities he deems prudent and necessary. He is a very decisive footballer offensively and has a great one on one. If he takes advantage of the opportunities and continues with that very professional mentality that he has, he can go very high ”he added.

Chicharito Hernández got a “Pura Vida” before praising Tico Gino Vivi, who can now officially play with La Galaxy 🇨🇷🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/jR90NqPK5q – Alejandro Monge (@alemonge2237) May 1, 2023

About the meeting, the technician robin fraser had words for the group and the leadership of Yarbrough: “I am very proud of the group effort. Vancouver did a lot of interesting things in the way they played. The guys settled in well and really put up a fight. In the end, the draw away from home is not the worst, but we are disappointed because we think we did enough to win.”.

“Since Will came here, he has proven to be an absolute class goalkeeper and a class teammate. He is as important in the locker room as he is on the field. And he’s on a tremendous streak. And you see the stops he’s made all year. He’s done it since he’s been here, he’s been nothing short of sensational in terms of the locker room and the pitch.”he concluded.

William Yarbrough giving credit where it’s due 🤝#Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/VH2acG3kkt — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) April 30, 2023

Pick: LA Galaxy 1-1 Colorado Rapids