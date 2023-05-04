Next Saturday May 6th, The Los Angeles Galaxyof the Mexicans Javier Hernandez and Ephraim Alvarezreceives the Colorado Rapids in it Dignity Health Sports Parkfor Matchday 11 of the 2023 season of Major League Soccer, in a duel for the last places in the western conference.
The Galacticos come from suffering a 2-0 defeat against the Orlando City in it Exploria Stadiumafter the goals of the Austrian Ercan Kara and the Uruguayan facundo torres. Because of this, the Angelenos are penultimate in the western conference with six points.
In the case of Rapidsthey could not add three by either because they equalized without annotations against the Vancouver Whitecaps in it BC Place. Those of Denver are the penultimate of the western conference with nine units.
Date: Saturday, May 6
Location: Carson, Calif.
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 6:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 9:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: To define
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: MLS Pass on Apple TV
GALAXY: 1 win
COLORADO: 3 wins
TIES: 1 draw
GALAXY: PGPPP
COLORADO: EEEGE
One of the new signings of the team is the Tico Gino Vivia 22-year-old player who is still not fully recognized, even already went to the bench against Orlando City without being able to debut, however, Chicharito He considers that he has a lot of potential, apart from indicating that he has begun to earn the respect of his peers.
“Everything has been won. More than a great player, because he has not been able to debut, he is an extraordinary human being, very positive and has always trained one hundred percent. He has endured this transfer process with us, which took longer than normal. We are happy that he has been incorporating himself a little more and has trained a lot more with us ”declared the Mexican.
“Gino is a great player with a lot of potential. You have to take it easy and I think the coach will give him his due time and the opportunities he deems prudent and necessary. He is a very decisive footballer offensively and has a great one on one. If he takes advantage of the opportunities and continues with that very professional mentality that he has, he can go very high ”he added.
Goalie: Jonathan Klinsman
Defenses: Jalen Neal, Martin Cáceres, Julian Aude, Lucas Calegari
Midfielders: Gastón Brugman, Marky Delgado, Douglas Costa, Tyler Boyd
Forwards: Dejan Joveljic, Javier Hernandez (C)
Substitutes: Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Eriq Zavaleta, Daniel Aguirre, Preston Judd, Novak Micovic, Oriol Rosell, Efraín Álvarez, Memo Rodríguez
With the goalless draw against Vancouverthe team extended its unbeaten streak to six games, which meant the 30th clean sheet for william yarbrough. Thanks to that, the goalkeeper established a historical record of goal in zeros. At the same time, the 19-year-old midfielder, Danny Leyvamade his debut at minute 89.
About the meeting, the technician robin fraser had words for the group and the leadership of Yarbrough: “I am very proud of the group effort. Vancouver did a lot of interesting things in the way they played. The guys settled in well and really put up a fight. In the end, the draw away from home is not the worst, but we are disappointed because we think we did enough to win.”.
“Since Will came here, he has proven to be an absolute class goalkeeper and a class teammate. He is as important in the locker room as he is on the field. And he’s on a tremendous streak. And you see the stops he’s made all year. He’s done it since he’s been here, he’s been nothing short of sensational in terms of the locker room and the pitch.”he concluded.
Goalie: william yarbrough
Defenses: Andreas Maxso, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar
Midfielders: Connor Ronan, Max, Keegan Rosenberry, Steven Beitashour
Forwards: Michael Barrios, Sam Nicholson, Diego Rubio
Substitutes: Daniel Leyva, Jonathan Lewis, Darren Yapi, Anthony Markanich, Ralp Priso-Mbongue, Marko Ilic, Michael Edwards, Sebastian Anderson, Kevin Cabral
The present of both teams is not the best, however, there is a little more stability in the Coloradowho despite playing as a visitor could surprise the Galaxy and get a point.
Pick: LA Galaxy 1-1 Colorado Rapids
