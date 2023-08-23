With the conclusion of the League Cup 2023 against MX Leaguethe MLS returned to activities last weekend, with some clubs playing their duel 25, while others on 24 and 23. Now, next Saturday, August 26, The Los Angeles Galaxy will be measured at Chicago Fire in it Dignity Health Sports Park.
The galactic They didn’t play last weekend. In fact, his last duel was in the League Cup 2023where they were quickly dispatched when they were left out in the Group Phase after losing to Vancouver Whitecaps and Lion. His last match in the local league was precisely against the Caps, who beat them 4-2, leaving the Angelenos with ten men due to the expulsion of the Frenchman. chris mavinga. The team is sunk in the rung 13 of the western conference with 22 points.
Regarding the Fire, their return to the local tournament was not what was expected because they were overcome 1-3 at home by the Orlando City SC. Mauricio Pineda put the locals ahead, but the Peruvian Wilder Cartagenathe Colombian Ivan Some and the Uruguayan facundo torres They made the comeback. The red machine it is ninth of the Eastern Conference with 32 units.
When? Saturday, August 26
Place: Carson, Calif.
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Mexico), 10:30 p.m. (ET) and 7:30 p.m. (PT)
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: Apple TV MLS Season Pass
The club announced this Tuesday that it launched the LA Galaxy Fan Council. This is open to both season ticket holders and non-season ticket holders and will be comprised of a diverse group of 15 members representing the club’s fan base, with a forum to provide feedback and make suggestions. Members will participate in quarterly meetings with executives of the Galaxy to discuss the game day experience, concessions, season ticket benefits and more.
“We are excited to announce the launch of the LA Galaxy Fan Council and to bring our most passionate and creative fans into the decision-making process. Our goal is to better understand what Galaxy fans want from their experience with the club. We believe that receiving feedback from our most passionate fans will enable us to do that.”said senior vice president of revenue and strategist, urel martinez.
Goalie: Novak Mikovic
defenses: Tony Alfaro, Jalen Neal, Julian Aude, Lucas Calegari
midfielders: Oriol Rosell, Riqui Puig, Daniel Aguirre
strikers: Dejan Joveljic, Douglas Costa, Tyler Boyd
substitutes: Raheem Edwards, Kelvin Leerdam, Efraín Álvarez, Memo Rodríguez, Jonathan Klinsmann, Mauricio Cuevas, Preston Judd, Gino Vivi, Eriq Zavaleta, Jonathan Bond, Adam Saldaña
Last week, the men in red announced to Nikolaos Kostenoglou and Theodoros Antonopoulos as assistant coaches for the remainder of the 2023 season.
“Niko and Theo’s experience brings something extremely beneficial to the group as we focus on finishing the season in the best possible way. More importantly, they are not only excellent coaches but also excellent people who embody the values of the club.”said the head coach, the Greek Frank Klopas.
With a combined 48 years of experience as players and coaches, the two were most recently part of the national team of Cyprus. Together they led the team to a 1-0 victory against Slovenia in the Group Phase of the qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
Goalie: Spencer Richey
Defending: Carlos Terán, Mauricio Pineda, Miguel Navarro, Jonathan Dean
midfielders: Gastón Giménez, Xherdan Shaqiri, Ousmane Doumbia
strikers: Georgios Koutsias, Brian Gutierrez, Maren Haile-Seleassie
substitutes: Kacper Przybylko, Jairo Torres, Kei Kamara, Fabian Herbers, Federico Navarro, Wyatt Omsberg, Jeffrey Gal, Arnaud Souquet, Daniel Aceves
LA Galaxy 1-2 Chicago Fire
