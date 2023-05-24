#BarrioAngelino took the top of the West and #AllForCincy begins to move away in the leadership of the East. pic.twitter.com/Q3Z33Ceumb — MLS Spanish (@MLSes) May 21, 2023

Before the duel, Chicharito Hernandez had stated that the team was going through a mental problem, since they felt that beating LAFC it would be an impossible mission.

“We hope to reverse the situation with good performances, as happened last year with good results and then think about the Playoffs. I think the state of mind and emotions are the problem because if you don’t trust yourself, if you don’t keep working hard when things aren’t going well it’s very easy to give up. They were very difficult times, but we are navigating and accepting reality. We trust ourselves and unity is what will make the difference. I believe in this team and I believe in this organization.”declared the striker.

Yes ok Birmingham It is a second division team, it still has quality players with the ability to put teams in the second division in trouble MLS.

The technician is expected to The Crown, christian lattanziosend a team with a majority of substitutes thinking about the activity on Saturday.

Forecast: Galaxy 1-2 Charlotte