This Saturday May 27th, The Los Angeles Galaxyby Mexican Javier Hernández, receives the charlotte fc in it Dignity Health Sports Parkfor their corresponding duel on Matchday 15 of the 2023 Major League Soccer season.
The Californians are still not having a good time, since in their last duel they were thrashed 3-0 by the D.C. United in it Audi Fieldafter the targets of the Belgian christian bentekethe Colombian Cristian Dájome and the polish mateusz klich. Thus, the Galacticos are at the bottom of the western conference with just nine points.
In the same way, The Coined comes from being traced 1-2 by the Nashville SC in it Bank of America Stadium. Brandt Bronico advanced to minute 6, but the German Hany Mukhtar He achieved his double at 39′ and 90+3′. After that, those from North Carolina are located in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Date: Saturday, May 27
Location: Carson, Calif.
Stadium: Dignity Health Sports Park
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 6:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 9:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to define
Channel: Apple TV
Online streaming: MLS Pass on Apple TV
As a visit, the galaxy was imposed by the minimum thanks to the Mexican Ephraim Alvarez.
THE GALAXY: PPGPP
CHARLOTTE: PGGGP
Just this Tuesday, the team managed to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup by winning 0-2 over Los Angeles FC in it Traffic Classicalthough the great absentee was the Mexican Carlos candlecaptain of LAFC, who was not even summoned. Taking advantage of the fact that the rival had many substitutes in the starting lineup, the galaxy He had no problems winning the Los Angeles derby, thanks to the targets of Tyler Boyd and Riqui Puigalthough the latter also missed a penalty.
Before the duel, Chicharito Hernandez had stated that the team was going through a mental problem, since they felt that beating LAFC it would be an impossible mission.
“We hope to reverse the situation with good performances, as happened last year with good results and then think about the Playoffs. I think the state of mind and emotions are the problem because if you don’t trust yourself, if you don’t keep working hard when things aren’t going well it’s very easy to give up. They were very difficult times, but we are navigating and accepting reality. We trust ourselves and unity is what will make the difference. I believe in this team and I believe in this organization.”declared the striker.
Goalie: Jonathan Bond
Defenses: Martin Cáceres, Jalen Neal, Julian Aude, Calegari
Midfielders: Gastón Brugman, Marky Delgado, Memo Rodríguez, Riqui Puig
Forwards: Tyler Boyd, Javier Hernandez
Substitutes: Eriq Zavaleta, Orio Rosell, Daniel Aguirre, Dejan Joveljic, Raheem Edwards, Kelvin Leerdam, Gino Vivi, Efraín Álvarez, Jonathan Klinsmann
Like other teams in the MLSthose of North Carolina will also have activity of the US Open Cup this Wednesday May 24th. The rival of Charlotte is he Birmingham Legion F.C. and the duel will be held in the protective stadium.
Yes ok Birmingham It is a second division team, it still has quality players with the ability to put teams in the second division in trouble MLS.
The technician is expected to The Crown, christian lattanziosend a team with a majority of substitutes thinking about the activity on Saturday.
Goalie: Kristijan Kahlina
Defenses: Jan Sobocinski, Bill Tuiloma, Adilson Malanda, Nathan Byrne
Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Brandt Bronico, Ashley Westwood
Forwards: Justin Meram, Karol Swiderski, Enzo Copetti
Substitutes: Jaylin Lindsey, Harrison Afful, Kerwin Vargas, Brandon Cambridge, Patrick Agyemang, Christopher Hefardt, Andrew Privett, Pablo Sisniega, Joseph Mora
The bookmakers put the winner as the Galaxyhowever, he does not look entirely safe due to the malaria that he is experiencing at the moment, so it is possible that he will receive a new setback as revenge for the Charlotte.
Forecast: Galaxy 1-2 Charlotte
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Galaxy #Charlotte #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply