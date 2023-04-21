The team where the Mexican player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández plays, the LA Galaxywishes once and for all to end the malaria that persecutes them in the current season of the MLS, where until now they do not know what it is to win and add 3 points as a result of three draws.
Now they will face Austin, a team with which they share the Western Conference and where they are in tenth place with 8 units. In the most recent game they drew goalless against Vancouver, while the Los Angeles team lost in the Traffic Classic 3-2.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Sports (USA); MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV,ESPN (Latin America).
Goalie: J.Klinsmann
Defenses: Calegari, J. Neal, C. Mavinga, R. Edwards
Media: G. Brugman, M. Delgado, Riqui Puig, J. Rodríguez, T. Boyd
Forward: Javier Hernandez
‘Chicharito’ reveals that it was not successful, but it did generate noise
The Mexican forward of the LA Galaxy, Javier Hernández Balcázar, mentioned in an interview that he did not have the soccer success of Hugo Sánchez, although he did manage to attract attention like goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
“I have never had any problem with any player, fortunately and unfortunately in In my career I was not even close to the most successful Mexican as Hugo Sánchez was, but not even close. Somehow I think I generated as much noise as Memo (Ochoa) can also become, we are players in which we say what we think and normally, imagine getting 140, 145 million people to think the same, the nice thing is that they can be agree, but let us think alike”he commented in an interview for Claro Sports MVS.
Goalie: B.Stuver
Defenses: N. Lima, A. Ring, L. Vaisanen, J. Gallagher
Media: O. Wolff, D. Pereira, D. Fagundez, E. Rigoni, S. Driussi
Forwards: M. Urruti
LA Galaxy vs Austin – FORECAST
the galaxy 1-0 Austin.
