Douglas Costa’s career may never return to the elite, the Brazilian chose to leave European football to return to his native Brazil with Gremio, having a contract with outstanding figures, however, his level with the ball and in general the of the whole team was not the best, to such an extent that they signed the relegation.
Now that the Gremio cannot afford his salary, the Brazilian has been left without a team, since Juventus did not have plans with him either, which is why the former Bayern Munich will continue his career in MLS with the LA Galaxy, where he will play on loan for the next 6 months.
Juventus will transfer the Brazilian for the next semester to the Los Angeles team, with the Galaxy being in charge of covering Costa’s total salary, that is, 2 million dollars for less than half a year of work. After that semester and if the player’s level convinces the MLS club, it is expected that the Vecchia Signora and those of the Galaxy can negotiate the final transfer of Douglas, who has a contract with Juve until 2023, although it is almost impossible to return to Italy.
