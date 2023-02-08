“The hope of breaking the conventions imposed by the patriarchy”: the meaning of the fourth outfit shown by Chiara Ferragni at the Festival

The first evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival did not disappoint expectations. Among the protagonists of the night there was no doubt Clare Ferragni, who with his touching letter and his beautiful and above all significant outfits, captivated the audience at the Ariston and at home. Here is the meaning of the fourth dress worn by the influencer last night.

There was a lot of anticipation for the debut of Amadeus and the whole troop of the San Remo Festival. An expectation that certainly has not been disappointed, from every point of view.

Much appreciated songs in competitionhonorable the presence of President Mattarella in the audience, that pinch of trash that never hurts (Blanco destroying the flowers on stage) and the brilliance, beauty and likeability of a Chiara Ferragni in great shape.

To leave her mark, she has chosen to use the “weapon” that is most congenial to her, the clothes. Four outfits that the digital entrepreneur wore during her first evening as co-host, each with a hidden meaning and message. All with one constant, women.

The meaning of Chiara Ferragni’s fourth dress

Credit: Rai

The first, black, simple, elegant, with a white shoulder cover that on the back showed the message “THINK FREE”. On social media he called it “The manifest dress“.

The second one, “The shameless dress“, simulated Chiara’s naked body and wanted to bring attention to women’s rights and their bodies.

With the third, “The dress against hate“, Chiara brought all the comments of the haters who have invaded her over the years to the Ariston stage. She literally wore them to send a strong message against hate and body shaming in particular.

At the end of the night he wore the fourth, “The cage“. With this outfit, Ferragni wanted to show closeness to the new generations. On social media, she thought about explaining its meaning: