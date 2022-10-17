Guanajuato, Gto. The Fura dels Baus turned the night of Los Pastitos into a stage design that synthesized the history of Guanajuato, its legends and symbols, among which, of course, the Cervantes International Festival (FIC).

the big show “In a place in Guanajuato”prepared exclusively for this 50th edition of the festival, amazed hundreds of people, families, young people and passers-by who crowded around this stage.

In a atmosphere of wonder and in a clear tribute to the FIC and its host city, the Catalan company was guiding and involving to the attendees in performance via the Kalliope 2 appwhich functioned as a second screen of what was happening on stage.

In this work, which was commanded by the FIC, almost 100 people participated: 70 actors and artists, and around 30 people in charge of the creative, technical, logistical and security aspects.

Notably all actors are localamong performing arts students, members of independent theater and dance groups or companies of this entity, who were recruited by invitation by the University of Guanajuato.