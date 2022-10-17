With its dazzling style, it presents the Fura dels Baus in the Cervantino a historical-visual account of Guanajuato.

From traditional singing to a techno party, between sculptural frogs and dozens of artists lifted into the air, the group The Fura dels Baus paid a stage tribute to the Cervantine Capital of Americain a show that was presented over the weekend.

According to the page of International Cervantino Festival, This is the first interactive macro-show made by the Catalan company especially to celebrate the 50 years of the traditional cultural day.

The Fura dels Baus made a count of the history of Guanajuato and of some facts and legends of tragic moments of the city.

“With elements of great visual impact, specially designed so that the participation of the audience through their own mobile devices be the backbone of the show that vindicates the city that today is called the Cervantine capital of America”, points out the Cervantine.

In the show commissioned by the FIC, 20 members of the student community of the University of Guanajuato.

