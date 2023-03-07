Through Facebook we found a video of a project called The Force of Mexico, which is a kind of mod, skin or coating of metal slug which changes the original settings of the game with Mexican details resulting in an interesting title.

Don’t forget that metal slug It is one of the games most loved by Mexicans and it does not sound unreasonable that someone made a game called The Force of Mexico with a high dose of inspiration from the SNK title.

Now the game is developed and designed by JEduardo2613who has a page of Patreon in which it says that, with your subscription, you support this project. Be careful, whoever enters it will obtain several benefits such as:

overall collaboration

digital downloads

exclusive content

gated community

early access

News of projects in development (delivered digitally)

Thank you messages to patrons

Complete publication archive

On the other hand, this project seems to have just started, because there are not many people supporting it or, failing that, updating it. Even the reel is dated March 3.

Now, what the video shows us The Mexican Force is that there are four different characters: Infantry, CFE, Paratroopers and Navy. Only the Infantry one was available to select. On the other hand, it is also said that this campaign is based on the story mode of the original Metal Slug.

The curious thing is that the scenarios have soldiers from what appears to be the extinct PFP, announcements of deputies and much more. It is certainly dedicated work that we should not lose sight of.

What do you think of the project? Does this announcement excite you?