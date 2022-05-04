Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s goal of forging a united front of the left continues to advance after reaching an understanding with the Socialists, although the agreement will have to be confirmed by the leadership. For now, the ecologists and the communists have folded, while the talks continue with the Trotskyists of the New Anti-Capitalist Party.

This Wednesday, May 4, the party led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, La France Insumisa (LFI), reached an “agreement in principle” with the Socialist Party (PS) to join the unified left-wing bloc that is Emmanuel Macron’s main opposition in the next legislative elections.

However, in the next few hours this pact will have to be endorsed by the political leaders of the PS, an issue that is not minor given that there are members who are not satisfied with Mélenchon’s selective disobedience in his anti-European policies.

Referents such as former Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve or former Minister Stéphan Le Foll warned that they could leave the space if the link with LFI is finalized, whose leader they also see out of the corner of their eyes due to his closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The agreement includes the distribution of constituencies for the legislative elections in June and the common program, said deputy Adrien Quatennens, spokesman for LFI. “There is a principle of agreement between the rebel and socialist delegations. Now it is up to the national council of the Socialist Party to validate it or not,” he declared.

Ça and est! It is already an accord of prince between the insoumises et socialistes delegations pour that the PS rejoigne à son tour la Nouvelle Union Populaire Écologique et Sociale. Il appartient maintenant au Conseil National du PS de valider ou non cet accord. #8H30franceinfo pic.twitter.com/1RAYSZjvqH — Adrien Quatennens (@AQuatennens) May 4, 2022



The PS will have candidates in 70 of the 577 constituencies in France, while the ecologists will reach a hundred, almost twice as many as the communists. The rest would be for the majority LFI.

If the accession of the Socialists is closed, Mélenchon’s plan would continue to retrace the desired path: win the legislative elections and leave President Macron with no room for maneuver to appoint him as Prime Minister.

Mélenchon continues to accumulate support for the legislative elections

Until now, the politician obtained the approval of the ecologists last Monday and the Communist Party (PCF) on Tuesday and continues the dialogue with the New Anti-Capitalist Party (NPA).

If the participation of the Socialists in the bloc is confirmed, Mélenchon would have an accumulated 30% of the votes from the first round of the last elections for the presidency. The breakdown includes the 22% that he got, to which would be added the 5% of the ecologists, the 2.28% of the communists and the 1.74% that the socialist Anne Hidalgo obtained.

At the negotiating table, LFI encountered resistance from both socialists and environmentalists for its position of disobeying European treaties. The latter were also not in favor of raising the retirement age proposed by Melenchón’s party.

For their part, with the communists the main points of friction were nuclear energy, something they want to exploit while the LFI and the environmentalists intend to gradually reduce it.

With EFE and AFP