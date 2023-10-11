He Fiorentina inaugurated its new sports city this Wednesday, the ‘Viola Park’, a project that the club started four years ago and in which it has invested 113 million euros to be able to have its first property, with which it also hopes to be able to make the young people of the ‘Viola’ team and not of the Juventus.

The new training area, with up to twelve fields and facilities of first technological level, It was described by the ‘viola’ president, the Italian-American Roco Commisso, as “unique.”

(Also read: Italian resident in Colombia claims to be Berlusconi’s heir in a new will).

I have not received a euro from the State

“It is a historic afternoon for us. Since 1926, the ‘Fiore’ had nothing to own. Today we can say that we have something that is ours and is precious. Neither in America nor in Europe can you find things like this here. In America they have stadiums, but not sports centers,” the president highlighted at a press conference.

The initial idea was to spend 60 million, but it ended up costing almost double that, acknowledged the president, who also admitted that since his arrival has invested 420 million euros in ‘Fiore’.

“I invested the money because I had it. I could have bought Naples, Atalanta, Genoa, Lazio and Bologna with that amount…” he said.

A sports city that the president hopes will serve as an example for the rest of the clubs in Italy as a demonstration that things can be built in Italy.

“Things in Italy can be done, I hope this is an example. Italian football needs not only sports cities, but stadiums, They’re Old. I’m ashamed, we want and we have to do something to help football bureaucratically,” he explained.

And it also wants to be a reason to attract the youngest: “I hope that the younger ones now say ‘I want to go to Fiore and not Juve’.”he joked in what was also a dart at the last two players who changed the purple shirt for the black and white: the Italian Federico Chiesa and the Serbian Dusan Vlahovic.

“I did this for ‘Fiore’, I don’t take it home with me. I hope it can serve as an example for other teams. People like me need to be helped to do this type of things. In America each team is helped to build stadiums, not like here“, he stated, insisting on the problem of ownership and complexity of reforming Italian stadiums.

The ‘Fiore’ is being one of the best teams at this start of Serie Ain which they are in fourth position, occupying a Champions League place.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO