Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Last Friday night, a spectacular artistic demonstration took place during another edition of the Expo Festival La Ferro Lives; the Center for Artistic Initiation 009 Prof. Samuel M. Gil, was in charge of adorning the stage with great cultural presentations, which captivated the attending public.

Dozens of boys, girls and young people showed their great talent in different artistic disciplines such as band music, jazz, theater, folklore, versatile music, ballet, international dance and crafts.

The artists of CIA 009reactivated the emblematic Ferrocarril street, since dozens of families gladly attended this multidisciplinary presentation, which motivated the merchants installed on this avenue to have better sales.

This is how the Municipal Institute of Culture and the Directorate of Tourism work in coordination to encourage the families of Salvador Alvarado and the entire Évora region to visit Ferrocarril street, which is iconic in Guamúchil.