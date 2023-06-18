A precise and powerful combination in the eighth round, then the interruption with the throwing of the sponge: Vincenzo La Femina beats Geram Eloyan and becomes European Union super-bantamweight champion. A belt won away to Roosdaal in Belgium: therefore even more difficult. Match in which “Winchester” imposed its pace from the very beginning, often nailing the reigning champion to the ropes and corner. La Femina managed to land several clean shots throughout the match, especially the left hooks that took the time of the Belgian boxer well.

Many qualities

Never appearing in trouble, La Femina exhibited both strong technical and mental qualities. She didn’t back down in the rough exchanges at close range and she didn’t get nervous when Eloyan tried to foul the match. She dominated essentially every round and thanks to her constant, relentless body work, she pinned Eloyan in the eighth round with the knockdown, which capped off a sparkling performance. Now the name of La Femina is on the European and international radars of the category at the limit of 55.2 kilograms.