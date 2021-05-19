The Peluche family was one of the most successful series in Latin America. The program produced by the comedian and actor Eugenio Derbez in alliance with Televisa generated many followers since its launch in 2002. Followers from different countries were attentive to the adventures of Ludovico, Federica and their family in Peluche city.

Shortly before the end of the series, a new character was included in the cast. Child actor Brayan Gibrán Mateo Ávila Saldaña joined the program to play Maradonio , a boy with many skills among which his ability to gamble and recite poems stood out.

9 years have passed since the last chapter of the series that aired on September 16, 2012 and many wonder what happened to the life of the actor who played Maradonio. Here we tell you.

Who was Maradonio in the series?

Maradonio, played by Brayan Ávila, appeared in the series as the son of the Maid of the Peluche family, Excelsa, who received an artificial insemination treatment without knowing that the main donor was Ludovico, his boss and protagonist of the program. This is the reason why Maradonio and Ludovico had a great resemblance.

During the final season that lasted 18 episodes, Maradonio gained widespread popularity among viewers thanks to his skills at gambling games such as poker and chess, and his ingenuity at reciting poems.

What happened to the Maradonio actor after finishing the series?

At just four years old, Brayan Gibrán Mateo Ávila Saldaña made his debut on the small screen with the character of Maradonio in La familia Peluche. Bryan was present during the last installment of the popular series.

After the final program broadcast in 2012, Bryan Ávila walked away from life on television; however, he was constantly active on social media. On his official Facebook page, the young actor has more than 12,000 followers. In it, you can see photos and memories of the years in which he worked as Macedonio and images with renowned artists.

Before and after Bryan Ávila who played Maradonio from the Peluche Family. Photo: YouTube Capture

His last appearance was in 2016 through YouTube. Bryan Ávila posted a short video in which he recited a poem to Rubén Aguirre, the well-remembered professor Jirafales from El Chavo del Ocho.