Thursday, September 7, 2023, 00:20



The operators of the companies contracted to build the segregated bus and bike lanes are already installing physical separators on Avenida de La Fama to “guarantee the safety of cyclists and scooter users.” This operation clashes with the, until now, lack of beaconing in the city center once the mobility works have been completed (Gran Vía and Constitución, among others). From the Murcia City Council they insist that they will put them, but that the model is being decided so that the elements “do not clash” from the visual and landscape point of view with commercial interests.