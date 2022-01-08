Although Ancelotti has lately shown little faith in Factory, the white youth players are not resigned to remain in the shade. Castilla paid tribute this Saturday at the expense of Gerard Piqué’s Andorra with a 3-1 almost without disheveled. What’s more with first goal scorer by Álvaro Rodríguez, from Juvenil B, and debut by his teammate Nico Paz, son of former Argentine soccer player Pablo Paz. Raúl smiles with the response of the youngsters and with his team getting closer to the promotion playoff.

The party had little history because the overwhelming superiority of Castilla wanted it that way. Antonio Blanco and Miguel Gutiérrez retaliated for the disappointment of not seeing each other last Wednesday in Alcoy in the Cup with the first team and they showed that the First RFEF, where Alcoyano is active, has no secret for them. Sergio Santos (in Gutiérrez’s play) and Álvaro Rodríguez, at the exit of a corner thrown by Morante and a goal that ended with the young squad crying with joy, left the match dispatched in the 37th minute in the middle of a permanent exhibition by Gutiérrez and also by Rafa Marín. The Seville central defender does not give up in his efforts to make his debut with Madrid after Carletto He has taken it three times but without granting him the official release.

He also appeared as usual Sergio Arribas, a footballer who is for much higher heights because the First RFEF is a game that has been played several times. He was the smartest in the 50th minute to steal a ball in a bad assignment to the Andorran goalkeeper and eliminate any possible visiting rebellion with one stroke of the pen. Raúl ended up applauding an exhibition of his kids that did not even cloud the Adri Vilanova’s last goal already in discount. And Castilla, which has experienced so many ups and downs this season, one point behind Linense, the team that marks the playoff zone to play for promotion to the Second Division …