The Federation of Empty Spain has attacked this Thursday the agreement reached between the PSC and ERC to guarantee the investiture of the socialist Salvador Illa in exchange for a special financing system for Catalonia. The pact, blessed by the PSOE and by the Government of Pedro Sánchez, foresees an economic agreement for that community similar, with nuances, to the Basque and Navarrese, something that Empty Spain considers “a recklessness for the sustainability of the State”, because it would mean economically boosting an already prosperous region, Catalonia, at the cost of reducing the funds available for the rest. “[El acuerdo] “It condemns to oblivion those who provided labour and resources for the development of that region,” the federation stressed in a statement, alluding to the fact that thousands of inhabitants of Spain’s inland communities migrated decades ago to Catalonia and other autonomous regions to work there and contribute to their demographic expansion, while their place of origin lost its active population.

This conglomerate of parties, formed by Soria ¡Ya!, Teruel Existe, España Vaciada, Aragón Existe and Cuenca Ahora, describes the agreement between the socialists and the independentists as “unacceptable” and considers it an “aggression” against autonomous cohesion. The statement maintains that the State “has only been useful for the development of a few territories in which it has poured all its efforts, to the detriment of the others, and now those who benefit, when they see themselves rich, are not willing to contribute so that the rest have those same opportunities”. The new fiscal status that the investiture pact contemplates for Catalonia entails, according to La España Vaciada, the breaking of the constitutional bases of solidarity between regions and equality between Spaniards, since “it does not even attend to the federal models of taxation”. “It is reckless for the sustainability of the State and fundamentally harms the territories of emptied Spain”, concludes the statement.

The PSOE’s concession, according to these parties, is a response to “blackmail and imposition” by ERC, and its content is similar to a “covert Basque economic agreement”, without “social and political bases” to support it. La España Vaciada compares Catalonia to a “brother” for whom the rest of the family “has sacrificed themselves so that he can study” and who, once well placed, forgets those who helped him to prosper and “disengages”, forgetting that, given the good position he has acquired, he must now contribute to their progress as well.

The groups mobilised by the demographic crisis in several communities have lost influence after the last series of regional and national elections. Teruel Existe obtained an influential deputy in Congress in 2019, but lost him in 2023; in Castilla y León, Soria ¡Ya! entered with three representatives for the Cortes. With that strength, the party ran in the 2023 general elections, but did not obtain a national representative. The federation lost its votes, and at this time, therefore, only has three seats in the Parliament of Aragon, three in that of Castilla y León and none in Congress.

The spokesman for Soria ¡Ya! in the Cortes of Castilla y León, Ángel Ceña, affirms that the agreement between the PSC and ERC “is cruel to underfunded territories and violates the principle of a single fund.” The Soria native criticises that the content of the agreement has been disseminated only in Catalan, which has forced them to translate the 25 pages of the document via Google. “It is nonsense with a perverse argument of solidarity calculated in terms of the contribution per inhabitant of each community. Catalonia has 250 inhabitants per square kilometre and Soria only 8.6. They make a lot of reference to the price of providing services, but it is much more expensive in Soria,” details Ceña, indignant with the socialists for accepting this privilege for Catalonia. “The national PSOE is going to have to accept the consequences: blackmail in full force in exchange for a four-year presidency,” censures the regional politician.