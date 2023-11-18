The idea of ​​dismantling Esma – the largest torture center of the Argentine dictatorship – aired by Victoria Villarruel, ultra Javier Milei’s candidate for the vice presidency of Argentina, has shaken the electoral campaign in the country, which goes to the polls this Sunday. But this center, converted into a Museum of Memory and which Milei’s candidacy aims to convert into a school, has been, since last September, a UNESCO universal heritage site. This designation was not an isolated event: it is part of an effort by the United Nations cultural body to protect and disseminate the memory of the horrors of the 20th and 21st centuries. Until 2023, only two places related to the current wars had received the highest recognition that an international monument can receive: the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau, in 1979, and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial, in 1996.

However, this year, at the meeting of the World Heritage Committee, held in Riyadh in September, three places linked to the first great conflict of the 20th century, as well as crimes against humanity and genocide, were designated: “Museum and Site of the Esma Memory – Former Clandestine Center for Detention, Torture and Extermination”, in Argentina; “Genocide Memorial Sites: Nyamata, Murambi, Gisozi and Bisesero”, in Rwanda; and “Funeral and memorial sites of the First World War (Western Front)”, from Belgium and France. And it is just the beginning of a much broader movement that aims to influence the memory of the recent past to try to stop the horrors of the present.

Skulls of the victims of the Rwanda massacre, in the Ntarama Genocide church, in Nyamata. Gianluigi Guerica (AFP)

By criticizing the fact that Esma functions as a Museum of Memory, representative Victoria Villarruel not only faced a broad consensus about the past within her own country, but also a tendency of a very significant part of the international community, which deals to search in the physical memory of horror, embedded in buildings, cemeteries and memorials, a way to open a debate about current events.

“The inscription of these monuments marks a new stage in the role of universal heritage throughout the world,” says a UNESCO spokesperson. This step, which represents a clear change in the didactic and protective function of universal heritage, has been taken after years of doubts, reports and public discussions reflected in numerous documents. The idea behind the desire to look towards a much more recent – ​​and terrible – past is to force us to reflect on the present, on the consequences of hatred and violence.

“In 2018, Member States and heritage experts decided to launch a specific debate on the topic, to determine whether the World Heritage Convention is truly a relevant tool for memory sites associated with recent atrocities and conflicts,” adds the spokesperson. of the United Nations body. “This dialogue concluded in early 2023, recognizing that these memory sites can have universal value, and that they have a key role to play in peacebuilding, which is UNESCO’s primary objective.”

Gate of Death in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, the first place of memory declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Jakub Porzyck (Getty)

Adopted by UNESCO in 1972, the World Heritage list aims to recognize monuments or places “that have exceptional universal value from the point of view of history, art or science.” It also includes exceptional natural spaces, such as the Doñana park. Currently, there are 1,199 registered places in 168 countries (although 48 are cross-border), but only 21, barely 2%, correspond to sites associated with recent conflicts and negative and controversial memories, since slavery – the island of Gorée in Senegal is part of , from which thousands of enslaved human beings emerged—to torture and extermination, like Auschwitz, Rwanda or Esma.

In contrast to the sites that have traditionally been part of UNESCO’s Universal Heritage, monuments or natural spaces of extraordinary beauty that have left a mark on human history – in Spain there are, among many others, the mosque of Córdoba, the old towns from Segovia or Cáceres, the Mudejar of Aragon or Cantabrian paleolithic art—places of memory are, in many cases, spaces that reflect events, almost always traumatic. In most cases, they are “involuntary monuments,” as a UNESCO document points out.

The first place inscribed was Auschwitz, the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, currently located in Poland, which entered the list in 1979. As experts Olwen Beazley (Australian) and Christina Cameron (Canadian) explain in one of the previous reports that were prepared before the change of doctrine at Unesco, was a complex decision and was considered unique at the time. “The 1979 session of the Heritage Committee raised the principle of exceptionality through the inscription of a unique site that symbolizes many other similar sites,” they explain.

The next steps were taken in the midst of more or less intense controversies. The designation, for example, of Hiroshima, the Japanese city against which the first atomic bomb in history was dropped, in August 1945, provoked misgivings in China, which suffered the horrors of the Japanese occupation, and in the United States, responsible for the bombing of a city that was clearly a civilian target and which instantly killed more than 60,000 people. In 2010, Bikini Atoll was designated, where nuclear tests took place.

The former presidents of France, François Hollande, and the United States, Barack Obama, contemplate Omaha Beach, during the events marking the 70th anniversary of the Normandy Landings. Kevin Lamarque (Reuters)

But it was this year when the big leap occurred, with the three designations and, above all, Unesco’s intention to continue along this path. Currently, there are ten places, presented by as many countries, associated with the memory of recent conflicts, among them, the beaches of the Normandy Landings in Northern France. Spain, for now, has not presented any.

In the case of Esma, for example, UNESCO’s argument refers to both the site itself and its global value as a symbol of the repression of military dictatorships in Latin America. “The Esma Museum and Memorial is intimately and materially associated with and is highly representative of the illegal repression of armed and unarmed opponents and dissidents, carried out and coordinated by Latin American dictatorships in the 1970s and 1980s and based on the forced disappearance of people, in a climate of global geopolitical tensions between opposing worldviews on the sociopolitical order of the world.”

However, as Victoria Villarruel’s statements demonstrate, one of the dangers of declaring places of memory as World Heritage is that they can be used to divide and confront. And UNESCO has always been aware of this risk: in fact, one of the conditions for a place of memory to enter the list is that there is a consensus. A place of memory will never be declared if any other State objects.

In one of the meetings held during the process of changing doctrine, held in Paris in December 2019, the experts warned that “contrary to the objectives of UNESCO, the memorialization of memory sites can maintain and be a source of dissension.” and conflicts. Sites associated with recent conflicts and other negative and controversial memories are especially vulnerable to manipulation by political parties and other pressure groups whose agenda fuels divisions.” Exactly what just happened in Argentina.

