La Equidad and Millonarios will face each other in the middle of the week in a match corresponding to matchday 20 of the Finalization tournament of Colombia’s first division.
Millonarios is in sixth position in the general table with 30 units, the result of eight wins, six draws and five losses.
For its part, La Equidad is in 12th place in the classification, with 23 units. Throughout 19 games, this team has only won four games, in addition to registering 11 draws and four losses.
This is everything you need to know about this duel ahead of the Colombian soccer home runs.
Channel: Win Sports+
Online streaming: Win Sports+
Goalkeeper: W. Ortega
Defense: J. Castro, D. Polanco, M. Payares, A. Correa
Medium: P. Lima, F. Acosta, J. Mahecha
Forward: F. Chaverra, B. Fernández, D. Camacho
Goalkeeper: A. Montero
Defense: O. Bertel, J. Vargas, A. Llinás, S. Navarro de la Cruz
Medium: D. Giraldo, D. Silva, E. Guerra
Forward: J. Pereira, L. Castro, B. Castro
Before their duel against La Equidad, Millonarios will visit Cúcuta in a match corresponding to the second leg semifinal of the Colombia Cup.
According to the most recent reports, Alberto Gamero would have requested two reinforcements for the next cycle. The Millonarios coach is looking for a left back and would also try to bring in a top nine.
Equity 1-1 Millionaires
