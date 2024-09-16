LEquidad returns this Sunday to its home, the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, to receive Millonarios in a game corresponding to the tenth date of the BetPlay League 2024-2.

The team led by Alexis García is back competing in the championship after 22 days. It had not played in the League since August 24, when it tied 0-0 away against Patriotas. It is tenth in the table, with 12 points and a postponed match from the eighth round, against América.

Millonarios, for its part, will have several absences. ‘Tigre’ Radamel Falcao García, Jhoan Hernández and Iván Arboleda are injured, and Danovis Banguero is out of the lineup due to an infection.

The players who were with their national teams on the FIFA date return to the blue line-up: Álvaro Montero, Juan Pablo Vargas and Delvin Alfonzo.

Follow the match here:

La Equidad and Millonarios lineups