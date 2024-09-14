La Equidad and Millonarios will face each other on matchday 10 of the Finalización 2024 tournament of the Liga Betplay Dimayor. This looks to be one of the most even duels of the tenth date of Mexican soccer, both teams have had a very similar start this semester.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about La Equidad vs Millonarios: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, news and prediction.
City: Bogota, Colombia
Stadium: Metropolitan Roof Stadium
Date: September 15th
Schedule: 20:00 hours in Colombia
In Colombia, the match can be followed live on Win Sports+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Boyaca Patriots
|
0-0
|
Completion 2024
|
Rionegro Eagles
|
0-0
|
Completion 2024
|
Tolima Sports
|
5-1 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Once Caldas
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
|
National Athletic
|
0-1 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Once Caldas
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyaca Patriots
|
3-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Rionegro Eagles
|
2-1 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Tolima Sports
|
1-0 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Alliance
|
2-1 D
|
Completion 2024
La Equidad is currently in ninth place in the standings with 12 points from eight games. The Insurers had a good start, but in recent weeks their performance has dropped.
This team has gone four games without a win (three draws and one loss). Against Millonarios, they will seek to get back on the winning track and climb positions in the standings.
Millonarios has not had a good first half of the tournament: in eight matches it has only eleven points and is in tenth place in the table.
One of the bad news for Millonarios ahead of this match is that Radamel Falcao is in doubt for the match. The player suffered physical discomfort against Once Caldas.
His place would be taken by Leonardo Castro.
Equity: W. Ortega, J. Guerrero, M. Payares, J. Palacios, A. Correa, S. Gomez, F. Acosta, J. Mahecha, D. Camacho, D. Castillo, B. Castro.
Millionaires: I. Arboleda, S. Navarro, S. Mosquera, J. Arias, D. Banguero, J. Córdoba, S. Vega, F. Charrupí, J. Valencia, L. Castro, D. Cataño.
This duel looks set to be very even. Both teams are in a bad moment and their performances in the first half of the Finalización 2024 have been practically the same.
In the Apertura 2024, La Equidad won at El Campín by a score of 1-2.
Equity 1-1 Millionaires
#Equidad #Millonarios #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply