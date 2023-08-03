This Sunday, August 6, Equity receives the cali america in it Nemesio Camacho Stadium ‘The Campin’ for Date 4 of the Completion 2023 Tournament, of the Dimayor Betplay League from Colombia.
He Capital Green comes from adding an important victory as a visitor, after beating 0-2 at Boyaca Chico in it Independence Stadiumthanks to the goals of Jose Lloreda and John Rojasalthough they also suffered two expulsions, that of Andres Correa and of jorge ramos. For now he is third with five points.
On the other hand, the Red Devils drew 1-1 against sports grass in it Pascual Guerrero stadium. Edwin Velasco overtook the locals, but Duvan Riascos waited for the party the mechita is tenth with four units.
When?: Sunday, August 6
Place: Bogota Colombia
Stadium: Nemesio Camacho (El Campin)
Schedule: 3:00 p.m.
The meeting will be broadcast from the application WinSports+.
The statistics are in favor of Lthe Insurers because of the last five games between them, the last three have been draws, however, further back we can see a home win and a visitor win.
As mentioned at the beginning, the local team will not be able to count on the left side Andres Correa and the front center jorge ramos.
Goalie:Washington Ortega
defenses: Martin Payares, Youver González, Joan Castro, Amaury Torralvo
midfielders: Felipe Acosta, Pablo Lima, David Camacho, Johan Rojas
strikers: Jose Lloreda, Brayan Fernandez
substitutes: Joiner Montero, Francisco Chaverra, Kevin Salazar, Daniel Polanco, Andrés Pérez, Alejandro Prieto, Luis Palacios
The team will make use of the purchase option for the midfielder franco leys, who came from Argentina and has won the love of the fans. This was revealed by the journalist pipe saw.
“All agreed and signed. América exercised the purchase option they had for Franco Leys and they sign a contract until December 2026. The scarlet team is expected to make the official announcement in the coming days ”he clarified.
In addition, Andres Cadavid It was hard to get to the club, after recently leaving the Independent Medellin. However, according to the journalist Mariano Olsen, the mechita decided to reject this option since it does not fit into the technician’s idea Lucas Gonzalez.
Goalie: Jorge Soto
defenses: Kevin Andrade, Edwin Velasco, Juan Portilla
midfielders: Darwin Quintero, Franco Leys, Felipe Mosquera, Esneyder Mena
strikers: Adrian Ramos, Andres Sarmiento, Jader Quinones
substitutes: Facundo Suárez, Cristian Barrios, Edwin Cardona, David Contreras, Marcos Mina, Luis Paz, Juan Munera.
Equity 2-1 America de Cali
