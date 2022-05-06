Friday, May 6, 2022
La Equidad tied with Unión Magdalena and postponed the classification

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 6, 2022
in Sports
Equity vs. Cali

Equity vs. Cali

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The Bogota team is sixth with 17 points.

La Equidad tied 1-1 in their visit to Unión Magdalena and left for the last day of the tournament the classification to the next phase of the Betplay League.

With few options at the start of the game, Unión Magdalena attacked at 20 minutes with a ball from Roberto Hinojosa that Jairo Palomino nodded very softly at the hands of Washington Ortega.

Goals in the second half

The first part left little. La Equidad was closer to open the scoring, but that, in the end, did not happen.

Alexis García’s squad entered motivated for the complement, and they barely got out of the middle, José Estupiñán assisted Francisco Chaverra with a volley. It looked more like a shot than an assist, but Chaverra slid in to push the ball deep.

Nevertheless, three minutes later, the hero, Francisco Chaverra committed an infraction in the area to Daiver Vega, and the referee, John Hinestroza, did not hesitate to award a penalty. Upon payment, José David Lloreda for 1-0.

La Equidad will have to beat Nacional to qualify, and Unión Magdalena will end its participation against América de Cali.

Sports

