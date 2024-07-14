In a search of three homes and a hotel, members of the police and army arrested Sebastian OR, a suspected member of the criminal group La Empresa and linked to the recent murders; the latter was reported unofficially.

The joint operation between agents of the State Attorney General’s Office, Municipal Police and the Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) in a search of houses located in the 11 de Febrero, Popular and Cerrada Taidilla neighborhoods, as well as in a hotel located in Plaza Victoria.

As a result, two 5.7 and 9 mm caliber weapons, a .223 caliber long weapon and a loaded magazine were seized.

In addition, elements of the Municipal Police and Attorney General’s Office seized a Hyundai vehicle, a Silverado pickup truck and an Altima, all three related to homicides that occurred in the city.

The detained person, who identified himself as Sebastian OR, is linked to the participation of a criminal cell operating in the capital, and was also found in possession of a 59-gram portion of a green herb, with the characteristics of marijuana.

In addition to this arrest, during the operation at the hotel, agents from both corporations carried out a search of a suspicious person, who turned out to have an arrest warrant against him for the crime of robbery.