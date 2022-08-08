La Doria, the 2022 tomato harvesting campaign starts: the company pursues the record results of 2021

Get in on the 2022 tomato campaign for La Doria spaA leading group in the production of tomato derivatives, sauces, legumes and fruit juices under the brand name of large distributioncontrolled by the fund Investindustrial and participated by some members of the Ferraioli family. This is a crucial moment for the Group as it represents one of the most important segments of its portfolio: the Tomato Line – Pulp and Peeled, Passata and Cherry Tomatoes – in 2021 it generated revenues of 181 million euros.

As the tomato is harvested and conferred by the 17 associations representing about 300 agricultural companies operating in the reference regions (Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Lazio and Molise), the transformation processes are carried out to obtain the tomato derivatives in the four factories of the Group dedicated to this line of products (of the six total), in the sites in the province of Salerno di Angri, Sarno, Fisciano and Lavello nel Potentino.

The Group processes two types of fresh tomatoes: the long tomato and the round tomato, both collected through fully mechanized systems and processed in the plants by about 1,000 seasonal workers. The transformation process of the raw material takes place within 12 hours following its delivery to the processing sites, so as to preserve the organoleptic characteristics of the raw material unaltered.

The production range of the Group’s Tomato Line La Doria includes pulp, peeled tomatoes, passata and cherry tomatoes that will go on the market for the most important brands of large-scale distribution – Private Label – national and international (over 80% of de La Doria is addressed to the world market and about 97% is generated by private label) and for the brands of the Group. Over 291 thousand tons of 100% Italian raw material transformed the result of the previous campaign. The goal that the Group La Doria he set out to try to get as close as possible to 2021.

