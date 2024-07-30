La Doria acquires 100% of Clas (Equinox)

La Doria, a leader in the production of tomato products, sauces, legumes and fruit juices, recently announced the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Clas. The Ligurian company Clas, specialized in the production of sauces and for brands of large-scale retail trade (Gdo) in Italy and abroad, It was acquired by La Doria from the Equinox fundwhich held a 90% stake, and by Cominter, an agri-food trading company, which owned the remaining 10%. Both entities had joined Clas more than three years ago.



As reported by Pambianconews, Antonio Ferraioli, CEO and president of the La Doria group, commented on the operation by underlining the strategic importance of the acquisition: “It represents a significant step in our expansion strategy in synergic and strategic sectors for our growth, allowing us to further orient our offering towards products with higher added value and service content. We are confident that the acquisition will allow the La Doria Group to lay solid foundations for future further expansion in the ambient pesto market. private labels and in the co-packing sector.”

Founded in Chiusanico, in the province of Imperia, in 1989, Clas recorded a turnover of over 75 million euros in 2023. The company mainly produces pestos, ready-made pasta sauces and other condiments. Pestos, made with 100% Italian basil, accounted for almost 90% of the company’s revenues last year. Clas also operates a production site in Chiusanico, employing almost 150 people, and has a strong commercial presence abroad, with international sales accounting for about 90% of the total. In 2023, the company produced almost 90 million jars.

Clas’ consolidated presence in international markets, particularly in Germany, France and the United Kingdom, will now provide La Doria with the opportunity to further expand its global distribution network.