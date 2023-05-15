Engines at full speed for the seventh edition of the La Dolce Vita Trophy, scheduled for the weekend of 26 to 28 May and dedicated this year to Maria Teresa De Filippis, the first woman to qualify for a Formula One grand prix. A passionate race that will take place at the wheel of vintage cars in a route in stages between Santa Marinella, Tarquinia, Montalto di Castro and Vulci – for a total distance of 110 km – with the regularity test scheduled on the Guglielmo Marconi seafront, where in 1932 Marconi himself invented the shortwave radar.

On the track the cars of the Popes

On the track, true jewels on four wheels, from cars that belonged to Hollywood stars to those of Popes, passing through the Lancia Aurelia from the film ‘Il Sorpasso’. A total of 50 cars of great value including the cars that took part in the historic Mille Miglia between 1927 and 1957 and those that take part in the modern event. Among these, Ermini 1100 Sport Internazionale, Lola MK3 Gt 1967, Alvis Duncan 1948, Jaguar XK120. The Nicola Bulgari Foundation will also be present with some of the cars that belonged to various Popes, including the 1947 Cadillac series 75 of Pius XII. Also present will be Tony Cairoli, nine times motocross mxgp world champion.

“A significant peculiarity of the ‘La Dolce Vita’ Trophy is its ability to know how to enhance the territory, integrating perfectly with the splendid cultural locations that the cities and castles of this area offer”, explains the President of the Association and promoter of the award Daniele Padelletti. “An important added value, in a moment of necessary relaunch also of the tourism sector”.

Fundraising for the Bambin Gesù Hospital

Furthermore, for the seventh consecutive year, the event will be in support of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, with a fundraiser. Indeed, the Historic Circuit of Santa Marinella has always been attentive to society and committed to promoting positive messages and during the days of the event it will support, among other things, the activity of AVIS, the Italian Association of Blood Volunteers of Santa Marinella.

The awarding of the cars will take place on Sunday 28 May at the tourist port of the Lazio town in the presence of the mayor Pietro Tidei and the mayors of the Municipalities involved, the Councilor for Culture of the Lazio Region, Simona Renata Baldassarre, CONI, the Sponsors and the Administrator of the Infant Jesus Foundation.