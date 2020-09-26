There is still more than an hour left and some people are already milling around in front of the door. A queue forms that quickly turns the corner. So every day until the distribution of food begins by the Besha Wear Association – Union of Africans of Spain.

Besha’s Shop, on Calle de la Esgrima in the Madrid neighborhood of Lavapiés, has become a refuge for people who The covid-19 pandemic has left them without means of subsistence and without the possibility of accessing the aid launched by the Spanish Government, due to lack of documentation. They are the last of the last.

Such is the case of many of the Africans who make their living selling in the streets of Madrid, the so-called manteros, who in March were forced to confine themselves to their homes like the rest of the population. Without being able to work, they have no money to pay for the room they live in, electricity, water or send some help to the family in the country of origin. This is the case of Moussa Diop, who confesses that the situation is very bad. “Even now, sales are very low and they don’t give him a living.” She has been unable to afford the rent since March and her landlord is already getting impatient. But he, instead of sitting idly by, has decided to devote his energy and time to others and has joined the Antiracist Pantry, which is how they have baptized the project, and contributes to distribute food, prepare sandwiches or whatever. that it takes.

Contrary to what might be thought, most of the people who benefit from this project are Spaniards who have been hit hard by the pandemic

At 13:30 sharp, when the door opens, Diop delivers the bags of food, while Becha Sita Kumbu, the soul behind the initiative, is concerned with registering people who come for the first time. Inside, Manuel Bombaerts Keya and Guillermo Doz Cosimano, two 14-year-old volunteers, prepare the packages until the lots donated by World Central Kitchen, the NGO of chef José Andrés, are finished. Then begins the distribution of chicken rice dishes that have been cooked in a large cauldron and transferred to the store. Birama Bâ’s car is at the service of the association. This Senegalese, who previously also made a living from street vending, collects the food lots and food products that are donated to them every day with his vehicle.

The place where all this activity takes place is (or was), actually, an African fashion store where Becha designed and sold her creations. A corner that, little by little, had become the home of everyone who passed by. A place where there was always a chair to rest, count joys and sorrows, dream together, plan initiatives and share a sandwich or coffee. That was why, when the store had to close in March due to confinement, many of those people found themselves lost, without support, and began to send WhatsApp messages sharing their situation. “They told me: ‘Becha, I don’t know how I’m going to pay for the house’, ‘Becha, I don’t know how I’m going to eat’, ‘Becha, I don’t know what I’m going to do”. They were difficult moments, the numbers of infected and dead increased daily in Madrid and the places where people without documentation could go in search of help closed.

Therefore, on March 28, the designer spoke with her family and told them that she was going to start a project to help all her people. “There were people dying of covid-19, but there were also many people who could die of hunger,” she explains while she does not stop supervising the different activities that take place in the premises. “I had my store and I wanted people to be able to eat.” For this reason, on the 29th, with her own money she made a first purchase in a supermarket in the area and placed an advertisement informing that people in need could go there. “On March 30, the police came to ask me what I was doing here, I told them that my community needed to eat, that the State doesn’t recognize them because they don’t have papers and, therefore, they don’t have help. The policemen told me that if I was not afraid of dying from covid-19, I told them that I left the Democratic Republic of the Congo when I was 16 years old, and if after everything I went through I did not die, I was not afraid to do so now ” . That first day they cared for 30 people, a figure that has grown to 1,400 families (with an average of six members) and 250 people living on the streets.

To reach so many people, the activist has had the help of friends and groups who have gradually joined the project, such as Steve Zedong, who also put up his own money to get it started: “I started this project together to Becha and many young people who have the ambition to change the world, and show that there is no race superior to another, that we are all the same, that we have different skin color, but the same blood color, and we can all do the same. same things”. Later, associations such as the Sindicato de Manteros or SOS Racismo joined in and donations of money, food and clothing began to arrive.

At present, contrary to what might be thought, most of the people who benefit from this project are Spaniards who have been hit hard by the pandemic, as is the case of Cristian Rivero Sanz, who does not receive any help, lives with his family in A friend’s house and goes to the Anti-Racist Pantry for food. He is waiting for a medical examination to be permanently disabled, but the health emergency has delayed all medical appointments in Madrid and he does not know when they will see him. Selena Luisa Lozano Torres has a non-contributory pension and after paying for the room where she lives, her remaining money is very scarce, which is why she goes to the store every day for help. Kristina Cerkesaite is Lithuanian and lives on the street, she says that she used to go to a soup kitchen, but “since this situation began many of them have closed, so I have to come here to look for food.”

Having an anti-racist pantry is not to create enmity between black and white people, but rather to mark a change and help create equality of all kinds

However, in recent weeks donations have dropped a lot, so it is difficult for the Association to serve everyone. Kumbu affirms that this is due “to the opposition that some people make to us, because they do not like that we do this being black and without any subsidy. This is something that annoys many racist people and some associations that do receive these subsidies ”. But this is something that does not intimidate this pioneer: “I don’t care, because food is the first human need. And we, being Africans, think that the first thing to fight against is hunger ”. The reality is that the decrease in donations has meant that food products cannot continue to be supplied to the 50 families who need them and who until now had received regular assistance. They can only help them in a specific way with the donations that some individuals make.

“Right now we have 197 euros in the association’s account, and World Central Kitchen, which used to give us 400 or 350 plates of food from Monday to Sunday, has now reduced them to 100,” says the designer. For this reason, at the moment, the solidarity masks that they manufacture have become one of the main sources of financing for the project. Cheik Diop was a tailor in Senegal and once he arrived in Spain he reinvented himself as a street vendor. But thanks to this project, he has recovered his old job. He cuts and sews the masks that are sold for five euros, of which one is for him and the rest for the project. Then some volunteers bag them and place them to be sold. Beatriz Mbula, actress and creator of audiovisual content, is today at the forefront of this activity. She became hooked on the initiative “when she saw the strength and power that Becha transmits. While we were all mourning, this woman put aside her problems and her own regret to attend to others.

And there are many problems that the promoter faces, among others the payment of the rent of its store. Since March she has not worked and has put all her savings in the project. She does not know if they will end up evicting her from the premises, but she says that “she is used to miracles” and that if one door is closed another will open. At the moment, her priority is to help all the people who come to her, for that she needs donations of money, food and clothes, or that people stop by the store and buy the masks. Because, deep down, what Becha, Steve, Moussa, Cheik, Bea, Manuel, Guille, Birama and so many others who dedicate their time and resources to this project want is to create a better and fairer world. “Having an anti-racist pantry is not to create enmity between white and black people, but rather to mark a change and help create equality of all kinds, gender, race …, because all the poor in the world have the same level of suffering, both in Europe and in Africa, America or Asia. To change the world you don’t need many things, just the desire to do it ”.

On the page of Facebook and Instagram you can find more details and information to collaborate.